Pest Control Service in Covington, LA Launches New Marketing Campaign with National SEO Agency
TrueNature Pest Control, a family-owned pest control service in Covington, seeks to expand its online presence as business continues to grow.COVINGTON, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Family-owned company, TrueNature Pest Control, has partnered with national SEO agency, One Click SEO, to increase and expand its online footprint. The new marketing efforts will target residents in Covington, as well as Mandeville, Slidell, Hammond, and the surrounding areas. Cody and Kelly Silcock, the founders of TrueNature, have several years of experience in the pest control industry. Together, they run the day-to-day operations and have a passion for helping their clients in the community. This passion, combined with their goal of having the most thorough pest control service on the northshore, is the reason that TrueNature has seen continuous growth and satisfied clientele. The office for TrueNature Pest Control is located at 814 W 21st Ave Covington, LA 70433.
For more information visit: Covington Pest Control Service, True Nature Pest Control.
TrueNature prides itself on being the most thorough pest control service on the northshore. They accomplish this by spraying a larger barrier around their client's homes as well as under the eaves of the home, which is something most pest control services don't do. They also remove and spider webs and wasps nests up to 25 feet as part of their routine service.
In addition to being extremely thorough, TrueNature is also eco-friendly. While not all of their products are completely organic, they take great care in the selection of which products they use in their service. Each one is registered with the EPA and is proven to be safe for pets and children when used properly. Although, an eco-friendly pest control service doesn't mean that you have to sacrifice effectiveness. TrueNature uses a wide variety of products to ensure that they have the right product for each scenario while also being both safe and effective. That is why TrueNature can offer a 100% service guarantee. If any of their clients still see bugs between their regularly scheduled visits, TureNature will go back out to the client's home to take care of the problem free of charge.
As a pest control service in Covington, LA, TrueNature Pest Control treats for a variety of pests including, but not limited to: cockroaches, ants, wasps, hornets, rats, mice, and spiders.
Cody and Kelly are hoping that this increased focus on advanced digital marketing will help TrueNature to continue to grow at a rapid pace and give them the ability to help more people in their community with their pest control needs. Cody says he understands the need to grow TrueNature's online presence. "Most potential clients being their search for a new pest control service online," says Cody. "We want those people to be able to find TrueNature so they can learn more about how our service can help them with their pest control needs." Both Cody and Kelly believe that their company can be the go-to pest control service in their area and they point to their high rate of customer satisfaction as one of the reasons. "We have more than 80 5-star reviews because we legitimately care about our clients," says Kelly. With that kind of success rate and their new marketing partnership, Cody and Kelly aim to dominate the search engine results in the Covington area and help hundreds of new clients with their pest control needs.
To find out more about TrueNature Pest Control, call (985) 900-2233 or visit their office at 814 W 21st Ave Covington, LA 70433.
