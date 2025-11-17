1 Percent Lists Launches National Brand Platform, Unveils Tech-Driven Franchise Website Network

1 Percent Lists - Don't Pay 6% 1 Percent Lists website 1 Percent Lists - low commission real estate

New 1percentlists.com corporate provides cutting-edge tools for national growth; scalable architecture designed to help franchisees dominate local search

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 1 Percent Lists , a technology-driven, low-commission real estate franchisor, today announced a major digital transformation with the launch of its new national corporate website, 1percentlists.com. The new site serves as the central hub of an AI-first, SEO-led strategy designed to power the company’s rapidly expanding national franchise network.This launch marks the next phase of 1 Percent Lists’ growth, delivering cutting-edge tools and services to both consumers and franchise owners while reinforcing the brand’s position as a “Tech-Premium” leader in the real estate brokerage space.Redefining “Low Commission” with “Tech-Premium” ServiceHistorically, “low commission” has often been equated with “low service” or “low tech.” 1 Percent Lists is actively dismantling that perception. The new corporate hub is built around three core principles:Accessibility: The platform is designed for the modern consumer who expects immediate, natural interaction, speed, and usability.Aesthetic: A modern, sleek design language and premium user experience (UX) emphasize that saving on commission does not mean sacrificing quality.Growth: The site is purpose-built to build national brand equity while streamlining recruitment of new franchise owners seeking a true “business-in-a-box” solution for forward thinking Realtors. The new corporate website will act as a blueprint for the 50+ localized franchise websites that are slated to launch in the next ninety days.The new site highlights 1 Percent Lists’ national value proposition, simplifies the franchise discovery and recruitment process, and elevates the brand’s digital presence across the country.A standout innovation of the new platform is the “Ask our AI” feature, a voice-enabled, conversational AI tool that functions as an intelligent, always-on real estate assistant. Consumers can verbally ask questions and engage in a natural, real-time voice conversation, turning what was once a static FAQ into a dynamic, AI-powered experience.This commitment to AI-powered support further solidifies 1 Percent Lists’ ethos of efficiency through technology and passing the savings on to the public. The launch solidifies 1 Percent Lists’ status as a technology leader in the real estate space, offering intuitive, accessible information to both clients and prospective franchisees.Complementing the national hub, 1 Percent Lists is rolling out more than 50 unique franchise “spoke” websites in the next ninety days. Built on a scalable platform designed and implemented by digital marketing partner One Click SEO , this hub-and-spoke ecosystem ensures consistent national branding, advanced search engine optimization (SEO), robust security, and rapid deployment across all locations.Together, the corporate site, franchise sites, and their corresponding Google Business Profiles create a highly SEO-optimized marketing engine. Each franchise site features unique, localized content and blogging capabilities designed to drive organic traffic, generate leads, and support visibility in the Google Map Pack and emerging AI-driven search experiences.The new franchise websites will feature a combination of One Click SEO’s custom design, Boldtrail (formerly kvCORE), and Showcase IDX for advanced property search. Lead and property data will flow into Boldtrail’s AI-infused CRM and Boldtrail Backoffice for transaction management and electronic signatures.This technology stack augments the Boldtrail websites and personalized apps already provided to every 1 Percent Lists agent across the country, delivering a unified, modern, and efficient digital experience from first click to closed transaction.Leadership Perspective“This launch represents our commitment to providing cutting-edge tools to our franchisees and exceptional service to their clients,” said Grant Clayton, Founder & CEO of 1 Percent Lists. “We’ve built a scalable, Tech-Premium platform that empowers our franchisees to dominate their local markets. This investment in technology accelerates our national growth and reinforces our core mission: saving clients thousands with a 1% commission.”Why It Matters for the Real Estate IndustryFor the real estate sector, this launch signals that the 1 percent commission model is maturing. By investing heavily in proprietary web architecture, AI voice tools, agent tools, and enterprise-grade CRM integrations, 1 Percent Lists is raising the bar for what a low-commission real estate brokerage can deliver.By automating much of the heavy lifting around marketing, technology, transaction and lead management, the company enables agents and franchise owners to focus on what matters most: serving clients and closing deals.For more information about 1 Percent Lists or to inquire about real estate franchise opportunities, please visit the new corporate website at: https://www.1percentlists.com/ About 1 Percent Lists1 Percent Lists is a technology-driven, full-service real estate brokerage that offers a 1% listing commission structure. By leveraging advanced technology and streamlined operations, the company delivers a premium service experience at a fraction of the traditional cost, saving sellers thousands of dollars in commissions.As a rapidly expanding national franchisor, 1 Percent Lists provides entrepreneurs and brokers with a scalable, tech-forward platform designed to help them capture market share, grow their business, and thrive in an evolving real estate landscape.

