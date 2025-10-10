Generative Engine Optimization Generative Engine Optimization GEO Get Mentioned in AI Results From SEO to GEO One Click

NEW ORLEANS , CA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Orleans LA, October 9, 2025 - One Click Agency, a pioneering technology company, today announced the official launch of its revolutionary AI-powered marketing platform designed to transform how businesses approach digital advertising . The platform leverages cutting-edge machine learning algorithms combined with real-time analytics to deliver unprecedented return on investment for businesses of all sizes.The new platform addresses one of the most significant challenges facing modern marketers: the complexity of managing multiple advertising channels while maintaining consistent performance across all touchpoints. By integrating advanced artificial intelligence with intuitive user interfaces, MarketingAI Solutions empowers marketing teams to make data-driven decisions faster and more accurately than ever before."We're witnessing a fundamental shift in how businesses need to approach digital marketing," said Dean Cacioppo, Founder of One Click Agency. "Traditional methods simply can't keep pace with the rapid evolution of consumer behavior and digital channels. Our platform doesn't just automate processes—it intelligently optimizes campaigns in real-time, learning from every interaction to continuously improve performance."Key features of the platform include automated campaign optimization, predictive analytics for audience targeting, cross-channel attribution modeling, and AI-generated creative recommendations. The system analyzes millions of data points per second to identify patterns and opportunities that would be impossible for human marketers to detect manually.Early adopters of the platform have reported remarkable results. The platform, which includes many applications, some built for the public and some are only for internal use. With AI results fundamentally changing how people behave online, entire new strategies have to be built out. The real challenge is even the people building the most cutting edge technology don't understand and can predict what it's going to do. That being said, it is extremely hard to track AI results. Google has even changed the how many "search engine result pages" can be scraped in one pull. The difference is a 10:1 ratio (approximately) and instantly increased the cost of even old search results to go up by 900%.In an effort to provide their own clients with modern reporting, One Click Agency has recently released to the public a limited view of their new technology with the Aura Report. The Aura Report looks at a business from many angles including To have the ability to holistically understand a businesses digital marketing presence, pull out weakness, create a roadmap and even provide specific topics in the customers brand voice. Dean Cacioppo claims that the GEO audit tool they released to the public is a miniature version of what they are finishing for internal use.The have also released their AI Answering System Janine, which was implemented by the developer Jamie McRaney and Dean Cacioppo, can learn a businesses value proposition, branding, and communicate in their brand voice in very short periods of time. After a 6 week internal study, One Click Agency claims that although always impressive 42 percent of callers that interact with Janine still don't realize she is an AI they are speaking with. Janine has been adapted to multiple industries with complex information gathering tasks such as providing a moving quote, very efficient while rating each call and providing a transcript and an optional audio version.The platform's machine learning capabilities enable it to adapt to changing market conditions automatically. When consumer behavior shifts or new trends emerge, the system adjusts campaign parameters without human intervention, ensuring that marketing strategies remain effective even in volatile markets."What sets our solution apart is its ability to provide actionable insights, not just data," added Johnson. "Marketing teams don't need to be data scientists to benefit from advanced analytics. Our platform translates complex algorithms into clear recommendations that anyone can understand and implement."One Click Agency was founded by Dean Cacioppo with decades of cutting edge marketing solutions at a high level.The One Click GEO platform is now available for businesses of all sizes, with flexible pricing plans designed to accommodate startups through enterprise organizations. Companies interested in transforming their digital marketing strategies can schedule a demonstration or start a free trial by visiting the company's website.

