EvidenceCare Named Fierce Healthcare Innovation Award Winner for Clinical Information Management and Best New Product

EvidenceCare’s patented software CareGauge won two 2021 Fierce Healthcare Innovation Awards for Clinical Information Management and overall Best New Product.

We received a tremendous amount of nominations and our panel of judges looked for effectiveness, technical innovation, competitive advantage, financial impact and true innovation.”
— Rebecca Willumson, Fierce Life Sciences & Healthcare
NASHVILLE, TN, USA, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EvidenceCare, an EHR-integrated clinical decision support company, today announces its product, CareGauge, as the winner of two 2021 Fierce Healthcare Innovation Awards in the Clinical Information Management and Best New Product categories.

The Fierce Innovation Awards ​​identify and showcase innovative solutions that have the greatest potential to save money, engage patients, or revolutionize the healthcare industry.

EvidenceCare’s patented software, CareGauge, provides physicians zero-click transparency into care utilization, so they can see real-time cost and variation data in the form of gauges integrated into the EHR.

The idea for CareGauge was originally conceived by Dr. George Fidone of The Children’s Clinic of Lufkin who wanted to create a way for doctors to see real-time, peer-based comparisons of their cost and care decisions.

The Clinical Information Management category supports clinical decision making and ensures quality patient information at every touchpoint along the patient journey. EvidenceCare’s suite of products is built on a platform focused on optimizing clinician workflows directly in the EHR at the point of care.

“We’re so grateful that Fierce awarded CareGauge as an innovative product and recognized its ability to revolutionize the industry,” said Bo Bartholomew, CEO of EvidenceCare.

Rebecca Willumson, Vice President & Publisher, Fierce Life Sciences & Healthcare said, “The awards program was designed to showcase innovative solutions from our industry over the past year. We received a tremendous amount of nominations and our panel of judges looked for effectiveness, technical innovation, competitive advantage, financial impact and true innovation. Congratulations to all of the Innovation Award winners.”

About EvidenceCare
EvidenceCare is the leading clinical decision support system (CDSS) with an EHR-integrated platform that optimizes clinician workflows to deliver better patient care, reduce hospital costs, and capture more revenue. Founded in response to the professional experience of emergency physician Dr. Brian Fengler, the platform provides clinicians with evidence-based care and measurable outcomes. To learn more, visit www.evidence.care

Spencer Holleman
EvidenceCare
marketing@evidence.care
Creating CareGauge with Dr. George Fidone

