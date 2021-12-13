Route 2094 Jerome Street Bridge Reopens in McKeesport

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing that all lanes have reopened on the Jerome Street (Route 2094/Lysle Boulevard) Bridge over the Youghiogheny River in the City of McKeesport, Allegheny County.

Two westbound lanes and one eastbound lane reopened to traffic on Saturday, December 11, restoring the bridge to four lanes of traffic. Single-lane restrictions will continue on the bridge weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through the spring of 2022, however, traffic will be maintained in each direction.

Bridge rehabilitation work on the Jerome Street Bridge over the Youghiogheny River in the City of McKeesport began in the summer of 2020. The $15.44 million rehabilitation project is anticipated to conclude in the winter of 2022 and includes a new concrete deck and sidewalk, barrier repairs, full painting, structural steel repairs, concrete substructure repairs, bearing replacement, and new expansion dams.

The Joseph B. Fay Company is the prime contractor.

Please use caution when traveling through the area.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

