Tripsite.com Offers The Greatest Number E-Bike Tours

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tripsite.com, the comprehensive marketplace for biking, hiking, and active vacations in Europe, Asia & beyond is the place to find your next e-bike tour.

Electric bike popularity has exploded recently, with the latest figures indicating a growth rate for electric bicycles of 240% in the 12 months leading up to July 2021 (source NPD). With borders starting to open and more people becoming vaccinated, adventure travel is expected to rebound and e-bike tours will be there leading the way.

So why the jump in popularity of e-bikes in active travel?

Many point to the freedom and flexibility using an e-bike gives a traveler. Jessica Kiedrowski, Travel Packet Expert at Tripsite.com, said “When I used an electric bike in Croatia, I felt like I was able to truly appreciate the beauty around me. Climbing those mountains, instead of head down and working hard, I was able to look up and take it all in.” Jessica is not alone in her thinking. The e-bike allows travelers of all ages and abilities to go places they otherwise wouldn’t be able to, all the while, expending as much or as little effort as they like...taking in the view along the way.

Tour Specialists at Tripsite have curated a list of some of our most sought-after e-bike tours. Apart from this e-bike collection, we offer e-bikes on hundreds of tours. Here are a couple featured tours:

Camino de Santiago E-Bike Tour

Follow the Portuguese Way or the breathtaking coastal alternative route to Santiago de Compostela. This easy e-bike tour travels along the pristine coast through small Portuguese Rivieras and fishing towns. Highlights include the UNESCO city of Porto, Santiago de Compostela, the square of Obradoiro and the colossal baroque cathedral where the remains of the apostle Santiago lie.

Kvarner Bay E-Bike & Boat

An e-bike and boat tour in Croatia? Yes. This tour combines our most popular ways to travel, by boat and bike. Discover the charm of Kvarner Bay and the northern Adriatic Sea on this guided excursion. The Andela Lora, a Deluxe Class motor yacht, will be your floating home for the week, equipped with air conditioning and private bathrooms in her 17 cabins.

About Tripsite.com:

Tripsite is your comprehensive marketplace for active holidays in Europe, Asia, and beyond, showcasing hundreds of tours for the adventurous vacationer, including bike and boat tours, bike tours, hiking adventures, small ship cruises, birdwatching, and multi-adventure experiences!

Offering a diverse portfolio, we have tours to fit any budget, from luxury to value, and tours to suit any interest, including history, culture, and gastronomy. Custom-made tours are possible as well!

Founded in 1999, we are still family-owned and operated. Our focus then, and our focus now, is to share our love of travel, and to help you find the perfect tour for you.