SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tripsite.com Offers “Off The Beaten Path” Biking & Hiking Tours

Tripsite.com, the comprehensive marketplace for biking, hiking, and active vacations in Europe, Asia & beyond is offering tours that are perfect for the post-pandemic traveler. Explore some of the lesser-traveled regions in Europe, away from crowds, surrounded by beauty, nature, and local flavors. From the valleys and vineyards of Burgundy, to the dramatic coast and pristine waters of the Canary Islands, these destinations are sure to satisfy even the strongest wanderlust.

French Food and Wine

Discover the past and the present as you walk the French wine trails to two world-renowned Burgundy regions: Côte de Nuits and the Côte de Beaune. This self-guided walking tour, Burgundy Wine Trail, is perfect for people that like to move at their own pace. Highlights include the charming city of Dijon, tour of the 12th-century wine cellar and press of Château de Clos Vougeot, and tasting world-class regional wines and savoring French cuisine.

Albania, A Hidden Gem

Albania might not be on your radar but it should be. Albania’s landscapes are as varied as they are breathtaking. From the towering mountains of the north, to the beaches of the Albanian Riviera in the south, this destination has it all. One lesser-known highlight? Albanian cuisine. "The food! Wow, enjoyed the cuisine here more than in the 80 other countries I have visited." -Francis D

Island Getaway

Lanzarote, a Canary Island, offers one of the most unique cycling experiences in all of Europe. Traverse the varied terrain on this guided or self-guided bike tour and take in the rare mix of geology and ecology that make up this Unesco Biosphere Reserve. Don’t forget to enjoy the stunning turquoise waters and volcanic beaches of the island. This tour is offered year-round and road bikes, hybrids, and e-bikes are available.

About Tripsite.com:

Tripsite is your comprehensive marketplace for active holidays in Europe, Asia, and beyond, showcasing hundreds of tours for the adventurous vacationer, including bike and boat tours, bike tours, hiking adventures, small ship cruises, birdwatching, and multi-adventure experiences!

Offering a diverse portfolio, we have tours to fit any budget, from luxury to value, and tours to suit any interest, including history, culture, and gastronomy. Custom-made tours are possible as well!

Founded in 1999, we are still family-owned and operated. Our focus then, and our focus now, is to share our love of travel, and to help you find the perfect tour for you.

