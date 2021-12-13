Advertising Agency, Marketing Doctor, Continues To Build Multi-Award National Success
NORTHAMPTON, MA, USA, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marketing Doctor, a national advertising agency located in Northampton, MA, is proud to announce its most recent national recognitions. Founded in 2003, Marketing Doctor has continually grown with new national business and new national awards, even during the past two years. Marketing Doctor’s awards and support to many in the community through a range of events, continue to validate the efforts and expertise of their employees and their dedication to the success of their clients that they have been delivering for the past eighteen years. The list of national awards includes:
--Adweek Fastest Growing Agencies, 2021 Globally #23 (up from previous year): “Adweek Fastest Growing honors the agencies large and small from all over the world whose industry presence is on the rise.”
--Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies in America 2021 #1063 (up from previous year): “The Inc. 5000 ranks companies by overall revenue growth over a three-year period.”
--Ad Age Best Places to Work, 2021 Nationally #13: “Ad Age Best Places to Work honors a group of companies that figured out how to get the job done in a year when the only place to work may have been the dining room table.”
--Adweek’s Women Trailblazers (awarded to 35 in the USA) - 2021: “The honorees muscled through a challenging year to change media, marketing and tech.”
--Clutch Top 100 Fastest-Growing Companies - 2021 Global
--Clutch Top 100 Sustained Growth Companies - 2021 Global: “Clutch is the leader in connecting global service providers with corporate buyers from around the world. The ratings and reviews platform publishes the most extensive and referenced client reviews in the B2B services market.”
--Women Presidents Organization 2021 50 Fastest Growing Women-Owned and -Led Companies, Globally #34. Casey was recognized by the highly prestigious international Women Presidents’ Organization (WPO).
--The Women Presidents Organization named Casey as a 2021 Women 2 Watch. She was ranked Globally at #9 (up from #27) on the list of the fastest-growing WPO members from around the world. The WPO is the ultimate affiliation for successful women entrepreneurs (presidents, CEOs, managing directors) of privately held multimillion-dollar companies. The WPO's mission is to accelerate business growth, enhance competitiveness, and promote economic security through confidential and collaborative peer-learning groups.
“Marketing Doctor is a Google Tier 1 Premium Partner regularly surpassing other agencies’ metrics by 50 to 400%,” added Casey. “We specialize in regional, state, and federal government marketing as well as work in healthcare, economic development, retail/ecommerce, and more.”
Marketing Doctor, specializes in media planning and media buying with a strong focus on the best brand visibility for its clients, leads by example, and shares its success with others who need more than inspiration. They are honored to be listed as one of the Adweek Fastest Growing Agencies, 2021 Globally #23, up from the previous year.
During 2021, the agency did not forget about small business owners who struggled to find success in uncertain times and recently created a generous community-facing effort. It offered the 2021 Small Business $30K Advertising Campaign Contest to Western Massachusetts small businesses in order to support a local business that fought hard to survive in 2020 and 2021. In October, Marketing Doctor awarded a small, local woman-owned business, Holyoke Sporting Goods, as the winner.
With a focus on their success, Janet Casey, President and Founder of Marketing Doctor, said, “At our core, we have a positive, office-based culture of collaboration! There are no egos here, only pride over jobs well done and a dedication to lifelong learning. Our clients know they have a full team supporting them and that each member of that team is smart, responsive, and contributing to their success. We laugh every day without exception, and often it’s a real belly laugh. We believe that for a team of ‘good eggs’ like ours, in a company scaling so quickly, laughter is the best medicine."
For further information on the company or Janet Casey, contact Dawn Heideman at Marketing Doctor, dawn@mymarketingdoctor.com, or 413-341-5513.
About Marketing Doctor: Marketing Doctor, Inc. is a data-driven media planning and media buying agency in Northampton, MA known for industry-leading cost efficiencies including value-adds and granular targeting. Using their clients' goals and budgets, they develop and execute omnichannel media plans that exceed expectations and achieve record-breaking results on a national scale. High profile national awards acquired by Marketing Doctor include: Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies in America - 2019 (#2702), 2020 (#1452), 2021 (#1063); Ad Age, Best Places to Work – 2021. President and Founder Janet Casey has recently achieved Adweek’s Women Trailblazers (awarded to 35 in the USA) 2021, and the Enterprising Women of the Year – 2021. For more information, please visit mymarketingdoctor.com.
