Audit Advisory for Tuesday, December 14, 2021

 

For Immediate Release:                                                      

December 12, 2021                                                               

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, December 14, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, December 14, 2021.

 

 

 

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

 

 

Allen

Allen County Metropolitan Housing Authority

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Ashtabula

Pymatuning Valley Local School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Athens

Village of Jacksonville

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Champaign

Community Improvement Corporation of Champaign County

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Clark

City of New Carlisle

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Clermont

Village of Felicity

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Clinton

Clinton County Soil and Water Conservation District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Sabina Public Library

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Cuyahoga

Village of Highland Hills

 

Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Delaware

Powell Community Infrastructure Financing Authority

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Erie

Huron Erie School Employee Association

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Kelleys Island Local School District

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Fairfield

Fairfield County Soil and Water Conservation District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Franklin

Clinton Township

 

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Hilliard City School District

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Jianchao Zhang

 MED

07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2018

 

 

 

Ohio Administrative Knowledge System (OAKS)

  SOC I

OAKS FIN and HCM Service Organization Controls Report (SOC 1)

 

07/01/2020 TO 03/31/2021

 

 

 

Ohio Department of Administrative Services

  SOC I

State of Ohio Computer Center Service Organization Controls Report (SOC 1)

 

07/01/2020 TO 03/31/2021

 

 

 

Ohio UST Community Improvement Corporation

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Geauga

Geauga County Soil and Water Conservation District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Guernsey

Guernsey County Convention Facilities Authority

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Hamilton

Deer Park Community City School District

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Village of Addyston

 FFR

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Village of Mariemont

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Harrison

Tri-County Water Authority

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Village of Scio

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Jefferson

City of Toronto

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Logan

City of Bellefontaine

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Logan County Libraries

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Lorain

Lorain Port Authority

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Lucas

SunBridge Schools

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Marion

Marion County Family and Children First Council

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Multi-County Correctional Center

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Morgan

Windsor Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Muskingum

Zanesville-Washington Township Joint Economic Development District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Noble

Noble County Regional Airport Authority

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Seneca Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Paulding

Jackson Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Paulding County Hospital

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Richland

North Central State College Foundation

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Stark

Jackson Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Summit

Downtown Akron Special Improvement District, Inc.

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Trumbull

Community Improvement Corporation of Niles, Ohio

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Trumbull County Schools Employee Insurance Benefit Consortium

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Village of West Farmington

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Tuscarawas

Perry Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Tri-County Ambulance District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Warren

Salem Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Washington

Washington State Community College

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Williams

Corrections Commission of Northwest Ohio

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Wyandot

Salem Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
                     

 

A full copy of each report will be available online.

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

Press@ohioauditor.gov

 

 

