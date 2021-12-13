For Immediate Release:

December 12, 2021

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, December 14, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, December 14, 2021.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY Allen Allen County Metropolitan Housing Authority IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Ashtabula Pymatuning Valley Local School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Athens Village of Jacksonville 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Champaign Community Improvement Corporation of Champaign County 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Clark City of New Carlisle IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Clermont Village of Felicity IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Clinton Clinton County Soil and Water Conservation District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Sabina Public Library 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Cuyahoga Village of Highland Hills Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Delaware Powell Community Infrastructure Financing Authority 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Erie Huron Erie School Employee Association IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Kelleys Island Local School District IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021 Fairfield Fairfield County Soil and Water Conservation District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Franklin Clinton Township 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Hilliard City School District IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Jianchao Zhang MED 07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2018 Ohio Administrative Knowledge System (OAKS) SOC I OAKS FIN and HCM Service Organization Controls Report (SOC 1) 07/01/2020 TO 03/31/2021 Ohio Department of Administrative Services SOC I State of Ohio Computer Center Service Organization Controls Report (SOC 1) 07/01/2020 TO 03/31/2021 Ohio UST Community Improvement Corporation 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Geauga Geauga County Soil and Water Conservation District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Guernsey Guernsey County Convention Facilities Authority 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Hamilton Deer Park Community City School District IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Village of Addyston FFR 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Village of Mariemont IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Harrison Tri-County Water Authority 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Village of Scio 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Jefferson City of Toronto 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Logan City of Bellefontaine IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Logan County Libraries IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Lorain Lorain Port Authority 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Lucas SunBridge Schools IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Marion Marion County Family and Children First Council 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Multi-County Correctional Center IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Morgan Windsor Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Muskingum Zanesville-Washington Township Joint Economic Development District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Noble Noble County Regional Airport Authority 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Seneca Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Paulding Jackson Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Paulding County Hospital IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Richland North Central State College Foundation IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Stark Jackson Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Summit Downtown Akron Special Improvement District, Inc. IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Trumbull Community Improvement Corporation of Niles, Ohio 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Trumbull County Schools Employee Insurance Benefit Consortium IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Village of West Farmington 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Tuscarawas Perry Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Tri-County Ambulance District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Warren Salem Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Washington Washington State Community College IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Williams Corrections Commission of Northwest Ohio 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Wyandot Salem Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

A full copy of each report will be available online.

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

