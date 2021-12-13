Audit Advisory for Tuesday, December 14, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.
The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, December 14, 2021.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
Allen
Allen County Metropolitan Housing Authority
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Ashtabula
Pymatuning Valley Local School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Athens
Village of Jacksonville
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Champaign
Community Improvement Corporation of Champaign County
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Clark
City of New Carlisle
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Clermont
Village of Felicity
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Clinton
Clinton County Soil and Water Conservation District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Sabina Public Library
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Cuyahoga
Village of Highland Hills
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Delaware
Powell Community Infrastructure Financing Authority
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Erie
Huron Erie School Employee Association
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Kelleys Island Local School District
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021
Fairfield
Fairfield County Soil and Water Conservation District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Franklin
Clinton Township
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Hilliard City School District
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Jianchao Zhang
MED
07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2018
Ohio Administrative Knowledge System (OAKS)
SOC I
OAKS FIN and HCM Service Organization Controls Report (SOC 1)
07/01/2020 TO 03/31/2021
Ohio Department of Administrative Services
SOC I
State of Ohio Computer Center Service Organization Controls Report (SOC 1)
07/01/2020 TO 03/31/2021
Ohio UST Community Improvement Corporation
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Geauga
Geauga County Soil and Water Conservation District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Guernsey
Guernsey County Convention Facilities Authority
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Hamilton
Deer Park Community City School District
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Village of Addyston
FFR
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Village of Mariemont
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Harrison
Tri-County Water Authority
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Village of Scio
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Jefferson
City of Toronto
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Logan
City of Bellefontaine
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Logan County Libraries
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Lorain
Lorain Port Authority
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Lucas
SunBridge Schools
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Marion
Marion County Family and Children First Council
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Multi-County Correctional Center
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Morgan
Windsor Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Muskingum
Zanesville-Washington Township Joint Economic Development District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Noble
Noble County Regional Airport Authority
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Seneca Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Paulding
Jackson Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Paulding County Hospital
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Richland
North Central State College Foundation
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Stark
Jackson Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Summit
Downtown Akron Special Improvement District, Inc.
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Trumbull
Community Improvement Corporation of Niles, Ohio
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Trumbull County Schools Employee Insurance Benefit Consortium
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Village of West Farmington
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Tuscarawas
Perry Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Tri-County Ambulance District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Warren
Salem Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Washington
Washington State Community College
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Williams
Corrections Commission of Northwest Ohio
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Wyandot
Salem Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
A full copy of each report will be available online.
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
