E Source advises utilities to improve account and sector planning
Enbridge Gas, Colorado Springs Utilities, and FPL rank highest in E Source 2021 Account Management AssessmentBOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- E Source has published the results of the E Source 2021 Account Management Assessment. The company surveyed utilities to reveal how well account management departments delivered on customer expectations. Researchers scored participating utilities in four equally weighted categories on a scale 0 to 25, with 25 being the highest category score. Key findings include:
• Business customer experience and satisfaction produced an average score of 14.7
• Business customer engagement produced an average score of 14.7
• Account management structure produced an average score of 13.9
• Account and sector planning produced an average score of 11.3
E Source Market Research developed the structure of the assessment and its weighted scoring to help utility participants identify areas where they’re performing well and areas where there’s room for improvement. Using voice-of-the-utility data allows E Source to compare utility account management departments and performance, giving clients valuable insight into how their organization and the industry at large are serving business customers.
The category with the poorest performance was account and sector planning with a score of 11.3 out of 25.0. Based on the survey results, E Source advises utilities to focus on soliciting input from a business advisory panel to inform strategic segment or sector plans, creating strategic segment or sector plans for business customers, and reviewing customized strategic account plans with key accounts.
E Source scored the 20 utilities that participated in the survey on a scale of 0 to 100, with 100 being a perfect score. Thirteen utilities performed above the study average of 54.5, and three utilities outperformed the rest. The top utility, Enbridge Gas, earned an overall score of 82.2 and a perfect score in account management structure. The utility also scored highly in account and sector planning.
Colorado Springs Utilities achieved the second highest score of 81.4 by performing very well in two categories: business customer experience and satisfaction and business customer engagement. FPL earned a score of 79.6 and notched high marks in business customer engagement and account management structure.
“Organization, structure, and keeping the business customer’s overall experience top of mind is paramount in how business customers perceive their utility,” says Daniel Doutre, senior analyst, E Source Market Research. “The Account Management Assessment gives utilities the information they need to translate internal decision-making into external results, such as higher business customer satisfaction. We congratulate this year’s top performers on their achievement in striving toward this goal."
E Source works closely with participating utilities to understand opportunities and suggest ways to enhance their relationships with business customers. Through an interactive online dashboard, participants receive recommendations and identify variances from the national benchmark average. Participants can also get individual consultation with E Source experts to prioritize adjustments and gain a clear understanding of how their E Source membership can help them deliver exceptional business customer service at their utility.
About E Source
E Source is a leading partner to more than 500 electric, gas, and water utilities and municipalities, and their partners, across the US and Canada. We provide data science, market research, benchmarking, and consulting services. Our 35 years of technology validation, market assessment, program design, and customer experience expertise help clients make informed, data-driven decisions; plan for tomorrow’s infrastructure needs; strengthen customer relationships; and meet critical business objectives while becoming more innovative and responsive in the rapidly evolving market.
Sannie Sieper
E Source
+1 303-345-9138
