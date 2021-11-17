Large business customers desire energy reliability and effective emergency communications
WEC Energy Group, FPL, and Huntsville Utilities take top spots in Business Customer Satisfaction StudyBOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- E Source is pleased to announce the results of the E Source 2021 Business Customer Satisfaction Study. The company surveyed large business customers to discover the utility attributes they value most as well as where their utility ranks on those attributes. The survey uses a 10-point scale, where 1 is the lowest score and 10 is the highest. Among seven attributes, large business customers selected four as most important for a utility to possess:
• Energy reliability
• Effective emergency communications
• Trustworthiness
• Keeping energy prices down
E Source Market Research conducts the annual Business Customer Satisfaction Study to provide utilities and account representatives with direct feedback from large business customers. The survey produces an understanding of the overall satisfaction levels and identifies where improvement is essential. Over 800 large business customers participated in the 13th edition of the study, which revealed the top-ranked utilities in 2021.
Of the participating utilities, WEC Energy Group earned the top spot, receiving a score of 9.35 out of 10 for overall customer satisfaction and perceived value. WEC Energy Group also scored high in being trustworthy, being easy to do business with, and offering reliable energy. In addition, the utility’s account reps earned the highest scores for all attributes in the study.
“In a year of extraordinary challenges, our focus on providing reliable, world-class service never wavered,” says Tom Metcalfe, president of We Energies. “We are grateful to serve our customers every day.”
FPL earned second place in the large business study. The utility scored high for effective communications during energy emergencies and trustworthiness. FPL earned an average score of 9.03 out of 10 for overall satisfaction and perceived value.
In third place, Huntsville Utilities scored high in trustworthiness and providing reliable energy. Large business customers gave the utility an overall satisfaction and perceived value score of 8.92 out of 10.
“With the growth Madison County, Alabama, has seen over the last year, we are delighted to know our core principle of customer service satisfaction has not wavered according to our customers,” says Chris Key, key account supervisor at Huntsville Utilities. “We look forward to seeing our customers excel in the coming years and are proud to provide the foundational, essential services necessary to achieve their goals.”
“We’d like to congratulate the top utilities in the large business study for being customer focused and implementing best practices to better serve these businesses,” says Daniel Doutre, senior analyst, E Source Market Research. “Customers are noticing their outstanding efforts, and so are we.”
Members of the E Source Account Management Service will be able to access the complete study results, which will be available soon. Utility participants that aren't members of this service may purchase aggregate results separately.
About E Source
E Source is a leading partner to more than 500 electric, gas, and water utilities and municipalities, and their partners, across the US and Canada. We provide data science, market research, benchmarking, and consulting services. Our 35 years of technology validation, market assessment, program design, and customer experience expertise help clients make informed, data-driven decisions; plan for tomorrow’s infrastructure needs; strengthen customer relationships; and meet critical business objectives while becoming more innovative and responsive in the rapidly evolving market.
Sannie Sieper
E Source
+1 303-345-9138
