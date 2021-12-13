Hollywood Disclosure created by Serena DC Joins Pluto TV
The Emmy nominated series is now available for streaming.LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International TV star and producer Serena DC's hit series Hollywood Disclosure will air on Pluto TV on December 13th, 2021.
Pluto TV has added the hit Emmy nominated series to their catalog. Hollywood Disclosure is a documentary series created and hosted by Serena DC that looks at the dark side of fame and the human side of celebrity. Hollywood Disclosure takes viewers on a journey as guests share never before heard stories of deeply personal moments in their lives that pushed them to their limits and taught them their most important life lessons. Season 1 features Caitlyn Jenner, Deepak Chopra, Corey Feldman, Tara Reid, Colin Egglesfield, and Daniel Goddard. Hollywood Disclosure aims to inspire viewers to know that everyone is battling something and what appears on the outside isn't always as it seems.
"Coming off the heels of 2020, humanity suffered a really big trauma. I want Hollywood Disclosure to be a comfort to people at home," says Serena. "With this in mind, I aim to create TV shows that inspire people to do more, be more and give more. I want to encourage and uplift everyone watching.”
Serena DC is an Australian TV star, screenwriter, executive producer. She is also a member of the Television Academy in the USA. Over the last few years, Serena has worked in many roles in front and behind the camera. Serena is on a mission to bring stories of personal transformation and inspiration to the world. She owns and operates Elysium Media, a production company focused on creating positive reality TV, documentaries and films. Aside from her career in film and tv, Serena is a dating, relationship, and personal transformation expert, holding an advanced degree in psychology and counseling. She is the author of bestselling self-help books "Love Me? Love Me! and The Turn Around.
Hollywood Disclosure will start streaming on Monday at 3 pm ET. That will change the following week. The series also airs Friday 12/17 at 3 pm ET.
