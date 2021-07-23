Erika De La Cruz, Best-Selling Author, Celebrates Relaunch as Editor-in-Chief of Lifestyle Publication: The LA Girl
The event was hosted at Nua at The Crescent Beverly, in partnership with Tequila Herradura, Woodford Reserve Bourbon, Ohza Mimosas and Proud Source Water.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Erika De La Cruz, best-selling author, and founder of Passionista celebrates the relaunch of popular approachable-luxury lifestyle publication, The LA Girl, and her new role as editor-in-chief.
The event was hosted at Nua at The Crescent Beverly Hills Hotel, in partnership with Tequila Herradura, Woodford Reserve Bourbon, and Ohza Mimosas. Specialty mocktails and water provided by Proud Source. Delicious bites were provided by resident Celebrity Chef, Yoav Schverd and guests enjoyed an overflowing dessert bar by Latina-owned business, Hers Bakery. Notable influencers and media personalities were in attendance to support the publication and De La Cruz's new role as owner and editor-in-chief.
The LA Girl is a media publication reaching 3 million women in the city of Los Angeles and worldwide. Started by former Awesomeness TV Exec, Gwen Lane, the publication aims to see diverse women in leadership roles and to inspire a curated, fulfilled lifestyle for every person in the city of Los Angeles and beyond. The publication ranks #1 in lifestyle category searches that include best shopping, restaurants, travel, and of course- LA and is Los Angeles’s #1 ranked personal lifestyle media publication.
“I’m so proud to take the baton as editor-in-chief at The LA Girl,” says De La Cruz. “The community is so passionate and enthusiastic about fierce, fun things that add value to their lives! And so am I. You’re only here once and my mission is to help make that experience a fulfilling and positive one. I’m excited that this leadership role might inspire other Latinas to see themselves as more than what’s depicted in outdated stereotypes. To foster new narratives like boss, entrepreneur, tastemaker and thought leader.”
As a first-generation Mexican American, Erika De La Cruz has spent her career encouraging diversity and helping aspiring members of the media make a living being themselves through her annual entertainment conference Passion to Paycheck. De La Cruz has a long history in the media, working her way up the ranks from radio to attending various high-profile red-carpet events on behalf of a variety of media outlets. It was inevitable she would one day assume a role as editor-in-chief of her own publication. Her passion is spreading mindfulness and facilitating workshops across the country for communities looking to feel better, reach their full potential, and create optimistic thoughts that support their dreams.
Her personal struggles have allowed her to create a business of helping others after she and her family were left with nothing after the economic crash of 2008. From nothing, she found that she had everything she needed to create a life she loves through resourcefulness and education, which she now shares with women and corporate leaders around the world. She is passionate about re-storing Latinx cultural stigmas in the United States: to iconic aspirational leadership. Her best-selling book, Passionistas, Tips Tales & Tweetables From Women Pursuing Their Dreams is all about inspiring female personal development.
