WHO ECDD Committee Finds Insufficient Evidence to Proceed to a Critical Review of Kratom

In an overwhelming vote of 11-1, the ECDD overwhelmingly rejected the FDA’s claims that kratom poses any serious threat to the health and safety of consumers.

There can be no doubt that kratom should not be scheduled and that it should be responsibly regulated to protect against dangerously adulterated kratom products.” — Mac Haddow, Senior Fellow on Public Policy for the AKA

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The WHO Expert Committee on Drug Dependence (ECDD), comprised of 12 internationally known scientists on substances posing potential health risks, summarily rejected the FDA’s claims about the safety profile and addiction liability of kratom. This comprehensive review concluded that kratom will remain at the lowest level of surveillance by the WHO for the next few years based on current science.

Mac Haddow, Senior Fellow on Public Policy for the American Kratom Association (AKA), issued the following statement:

“The AKA, and kratom consumers around the world, are extremely grateful for the extensive review and the overwhelming consensus by the ECDD that there was insufficient evidence to recommend kratom be subjected to a full critical review.

More than 80,000 kratom consumers joined scientists, policy makers and other consumers in conveying a united message that kratom is safe, is an effective harm-reduction tool in the midst of the overdose crisis, and that kratom saves lives. The AKA hopes the FDA will reverse course and join the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the U.S. Congress in seeking to develop good standards for kratom vendors to follow in protecting the public.

There can be no doubt that kratom should not be scheduled and that it should be responsibly regulated to protect against dangerously adulterated kratom products.”

ABOUT AKA

The American Kratom Association (AKA), a consumer-based, nonprofit organization, focuses on setting the record straight about kratom and gives a voice to those who are suffering by protecting their rights to possess and consume safe and natural kratom. AKA represents millions of Americans, each of whom has a unique story to tell about the virtues of kratom and its positive effects on their lives.

For more information, visit www.AmericanKratom.org.

