Navy Veteran Shares His Blueprint for a Stronger Democracy

PROSPERITY, SC, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a time when political posturing often overshadows genuine civic duty, Navy veteran and historic preservation leader Michael Bedenbaugh is calling on Americans to reclaim responsibility for the nation’s future. His new book, Reviving Our Republic: 95 Theses for the Future of America, outlines how everyday citizens can safeguard democracy and strengthen the foundations of the republic through practical action.

Bedenbaugh warns against what George Washington called “impostures of pretended patriotism” — performative displays that substitute spectacle for substance.

“The strength of America has never been in grand gestures or applause,” Bedenbaugh said. “It is in the steady courage of citizens who uphold the principles of liberty, accountability and responsible governance.”

In Reviving Our Republic, Bedenbaugh draws inspiration from Martin Luther's historic call for reform, Ninety-five Theses, and reinterprets the country’s founding principles for modern 21st-century challenges. The result is a bold blueprint for addressing the most pressing problems facing the nation today.

Grounded in lessons across history from Washington’s Farewell Address to the Citizens United decision of 2010 that enabled the influence of corporations on policy, Reviving Our Republic is a fresh approach to restructuring American governance, with 40 actionable proposals aimed at fostering a more responsive, accountable government.

In this blend of practical experience and scholarly insight, readers will learn:

• Proposals to reform the electoral system, including methods that ensure broader voter consensus in elections and changes to the Electoral College

• Strategies to curb corporate influence in politics and strengthen individual liberty, and to give voice to a wider range of perspectives

• A plan to restore the balance between federal and local powers, reviving true federalism in our government

• Methods to ensure fiscally responsible governance and address the national debt crisis

• Ways to realign foreign policy with the constitutional vision of limiting foreign entanglements

Written with concerned voters, community leaders, and students of politics, history and economics in mind, Reviving Our Republic offers a revolutionary approach to reform that Bedenbaugh hopes will inspire America’s citizens to engage in a path forward guided by shared principles and responsibility.

“Restoring our Republic is not optional — it’s essential for America’s survival,” Bedenbaugh said. “This is a turning point in our history. Either we choose the hard work of responsible citizenship now, or we allow division and corruption to decide our future for us. The time to act is today.”

About the Author

Michael Bedenbaugh is a Navy veteran, community leader and political thinker dedicated to revitalizing America's founding principles. As former president of Preservation South Carolina and host of the podcast Reviving Our Republic with Mike Bedenbaugh, he combines practical experience with historical insight to address modern governance challenges. His diverse background includes naval service, academic studies, successful leadership in both nonprofit and business sectors, and an independent candidate run for Congress in 2024. Awarded the Order of the Palmetto for his contributions to the state of South Carolina, Bedenbaugh advocates for policies that strengthen local communities and honor America's heritage.

For more information, please visit www.revivingourrepublic.com, or connect with him on Facebook (revivingourrepublic), Instagram (reviving_our_republic) and TikTok (perspectivewithmikeb).

Reviving Our Republic: 95 Theses for the Future of America

Publisher: Map Media LLC

ISBN-13: ‎979-8991422604

Available from: https://www.amazon.com/Reviving-Our-Republic-Theses-America/dp/B0DHB7DM1M

