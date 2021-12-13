Governor McKee Updates Rhode Islanders on Increase in COVID-19 Cases

Governor Dan McKee last Friday met with health professionals from Rhode Island's medical community, representatives of the state's small business community, our large employers and members of his whole of government COVID response team. Additionally, Governor McKee and members of his staff spoke with their counterparts in New York and Connecticut.

Early this week, Governor McKee will be announcing actions to address an increase in COVID-19 cases, alleviate pressures on our hospital systems, while at the same time keeping our schools open for in-person learning and preventing economic disruptions to our small businesses.

Over the weekend, the Governor continued meeting with the Department of Health, Commerce, and the whole of Government team to finalize the executive actions he will undertake.

As the Governor said in his recent video to Rhode Islanders – the number one thing that Rhode Islanders can continue to do to protect themselves and their loved ones is to get vaccinated and get your booster shot if you are eligible. Also, if you're not feeling well, stay home and get tested and if you're out in a crowded place like at a mall or a grocery store – strongly consider wearing a mask.

