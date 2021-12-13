GamesPad announces an investment partnership with YGG SEA, a subDAO of Yield Guild Games, that will help foster the project’s adoption in Southeast Asia.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GamesPad announces an investment partnership with YGG SEA that will help the project join the biggest and most sustainable play-to-earn virtual economy in Southeast Asia. YGG SEA is the first subDAO born of Yield Guild Games’ success. YGG SEA aims to target other underserved Southeast Asian markets through bringing localized operations to better serve the Southeast Asian community. Their projects have already gained a lot of traction within the decentralized ecosystem, as they seek to maximize the value of NFTs in the blockchain gaming industry — a huge asset that will be a prosperous complement to GamesPad’s mission.

“We are thrilled to have YGG SEA as an investor and partner. Partnering with Guilds is a top priority in building the GamesPad ecosystem since all games need players to succeed, thrive and build adoption.” — says Eran Elhanani, GamesPad Co-Founder. — “Through this partnership, we can offer much more to gaming, Metaverse, and NFT projects launching on our platform. We look forward to fostering a long-term relationship with YGG SEA.” — added Eran Elhanani.

“We are happy to announce YGG SEA as our investor. As one of the leading guilds, YGG SEA will help us establish adoption in Southeast Asia starting with Indonesia, Vietnam, Singapore, and Thailand. The YGG SEA gamer base and network connections in the industry will play an important role in the GamesPad growth and expansion.” - says Constantin Kogan, GamesPad Co-Founder.

ABOUT GAMESPAD

GamesPad is the ultimate gaming, NFT, and metaverse ecosystem that brings together a decentralized VC, multichain launchpad, game incubator, NFT aggregator and marketplace, yield aggregator, big gaming studio partnerships, in-house game development studio, and so much more.

Backed by industry-led experts, GamesPad aims to transform the crypto-gaming world by supporting promising gaming projects and democratizing early-stage investing for retail buyers. The team gathers industry professionals with over 20 years of combined crypto and blockchain experience. It's a mix of talented individuals at the top of fields who aim to create an exciting and successful journey from startup ideation to execution.

GamesPad is a 360-degree system with a dynamic plan for evolution over time. As the industry continues to expand, GamesPad will grow alongside it encompassing every sector and staying at the forefront of cutting-edge innovations.

ABOUT YGG SEA

YGG SEA is a SubDAO of YGG, a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) for acquiring and managing non-fungible tokens (NFTs) used in the Metaverse. The mission of YGG SEA is to create the biggest and most sustainable Play-To-Earn virtual economy focused on Southeast Asia.

YGG is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) and a gaming guild. The goal of Yield Guild Games is to create the largest economy in the Metaverse, optimize its community-owned assets for maximum utility, and share profits with token holders. Plans also include expansion into the global markets, becoming a founding settler of the new worlds in the metaverse.

The core interest for Yield Guild Games is a focus on building a vibrant and dynamic international community of gamers who compete primarily for in-game rewards. In addition, the team behind the project continually coordinates research and development strategies with DAO members who act as arbitrators in generating revenue by amping up competition in metaverse games.