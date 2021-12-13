KPI Ninja Achieves Certified Data Partner for NCQA’s Data Aggregator Validation Program
Reducing the burden for aggregators, like Health Information Exchanges and Accountable Care Organizations, that want to get data streams validated.
“KPI Ninja brings technical expertise and innovation that directly supported our success in achieving DAV status for WISHIN... we are proud to partner with KPI to enable better health outcomes.”LINCOLN, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KPI Ninja, an industry-leading provider of interoperability solutions and population health analytics, today announced becoming a Certified Data Partner as part of National Committee for Quality Assurance’s (NCQA) Data Aggregator Validation (DAV) program. KPI Ninja is certified on certain standards within the program, thereby reducing the burden for aggregators, like Health Information Exchanges and Accountable Care Organizations, that want to get data streams validated.
— Joe Kachelski, CEO at WISHIN
The NCQA DAV program evaluates clinical data streams to help ensure that health plans, providers, government organizations and others can trust the accuracy of aggregated clinical data for use in Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) reporting and other quality programs. A Certified Data Partner is an organization that meets certain DAV standards and supports aggregators’ validation of their data streams.
“KPI Ninja brings technical expertise and innovation that directly supported our success in achieving DAV status for WISHIN,” said Joe Kachelski, CEO at WISHIN. “KPI Ninja is a leader in advancing value-based care, and we are proud to partner with KPI to enable better health outcomes.”
With a mission-driven strategy to transform health care, innovative application of technology and a use case centered approach, KPI Ninja is leading the evolution to data-driven health care. The technical capabilities of KPI Ninja’s solution, Ninja Universe, surpasses traditional solutions because of its dynamic structure as a centralized platform. As a result of its architecture, Ninja Universe provides a first-of-its-kind Community Health Record solution and more than 20 applications, like Population Health, Care Management, Risk Stratification, and Predictive Analytics, to meet the diverse data needs all from a single platform for a unified user experience. In addition to becoming a DAV Certified Data Partner, Ninja Universe has earned numerous other certifications, including NCQA’s eCQM Certification, Measure Certification for HEDIS® Health Plan 2021, PCMH and PCSP Prevalidations, ONC Health IT Certification and eHealth Exchange Validated Product.
“The DAV program is a great example of how aggregators bring value to health care organizations and enhance the existing health care system,” said Vineeth Yeddula, CEO of KPI Ninja. “The achievement of becoming a DAV Certified Data Partner speaks to the power of our solutions to support emerging use cases. Together with our partners, we are at the forefront of health care transformation, demonstrating how we can use technology to build data systems that benefit and better serve our clinicians in the pursuit of better health outcomes.”
##
About NCQA
NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of health care organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA’s Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care. NCQA’s website (ncqa.org) contains information to help consumers, employers and others make more-informed health care choices. NCQA can be found online at ncqa.org, on Twitter @ncqa, on Facebook at facebook.com/NCQA.org/ and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/ncqa.
About KPI Ninja
KPI Ninja is a leader in healthcare interoperability, enterprise analytics and population health solutions. Using a signature mix of innovative technology solutions and services, we work together with clients to accelerate the achievement of strategic goals through better management of key performance indicators. We are differentiated by our comprehensive capabilities that transcend data sources and value-based care programs to support stakeholders’ use of data to improve outcomes. Our platform is aligned to initiatives led by CMS, ONC, NCQA, including holding NCQA’s eCQM Certification, Measure Certification for HEDIS® Health Plan 2021, PCMH and PCSP Prevalidation, ONC Health IT Certification and eHealth Exchange Validated Product; demonstrating our commitment to serving a trusted brand.
Susan Price
KPI Ninja
sprice@kpininja.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn