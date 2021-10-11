Ninja Universe is now an eHealth Exchange Validated Product
KPI Ninja joins an elite group of products that have demonstrated success against rigorous interoperability tests
Becoming an eHealth Exchange Validated product reinforces our commitment to our clients as they look to improve outcomes with technology & analytics built on the most comprehensive health information.”LINCOLN, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KPI Ninja, a technology leader in interoperability and value-based care, announces that their comprehensive platform, Ninja Universe, is now an eHealth Exchange Validated product. Ninja Universe joins an elite group of products that have demonstrated success against rigorous interoperability tests.
— Naren Parimi, CTO, KPI Ninja
This achievement takes KPI Ninja’s mission of supporting health care to a whole new level. Not only do KPI Ninja clients have reduced fees and a faster onboarding process to exchange data within eHealth Exchange, but they also get the opportunity to query the network for missing health information about a patient to complete the medical chart, calculate quality measures, and run advanced analytics.
Ninja Universe, with a first-of-its-kind Community Health Record solution and more than 20 applications, meets all the diverse data needs from a single platform for the most user-friendly experience. This is yet another benefit piled onto the product’s impressive recognitions including holding NCQA’s eCQM Certification, Measure Certification for HEDIS® Health Plan 2020, Patient-Centered Medical Home and Patient-Centered Specialty Practice Prevalidations, ONC Health IT Certification, and being an Amazon Web Service Select Partner.
“Providers and teams in every health care setting are focused on value-based care and how the seamless exchange of patient information can be the enabler of better outcomes and contract success” said Naren Parimi, KPI Ninja’s Chief Technology Officer. “Becoming an eHealth Exchange Validated product expands upon and reinforces our commitment to support our clients as they look to improve outcomes with technology and analytics built on the most comprehensive, up-to-date health information.”
KPI Ninja was founded on data-centered ethos with the belief that the widespread use of health data – in the form of technology, data management tools and analytics – will be the catalyst to more affordable, high-quality health care. Ninja Universe is the manifestation of this mission with innovative technology solutions that empower providers and teams to provide better health care.
About eHealth Exchange
The eHealth Exchange, a 501(c)3 non-profit, is among the oldest and largest health information networks in America and is most well-known as the principal way the federal government shares data between agencies and with the private sector. The eHealth Exchange network, which is working in 75 percent of all US hospitals, is leveraged by more than 30 electronic health record (EHR) technologies and 61 regional or state health information exchanges (HIEs). Four federal agencies (Department of Defense, Department of Veteran Affairs, and Social Security Administration) participate in the network to share patient information with private sector partners as well as other agencies. In all, the eHealth Exchange supports secure exchange of the records of more than 120 million patients.
About KPI Ninja
KPI Ninja is a leader in healthcare interoperability, enterprise analytics and population health solutions. Using a signature mix of innovative technology solutions and services, we work together with clients to accelerate the achievement of strategic goals through better management of key performance indicators. We are differentiated by our comprehensive capabilities that transcend data sources and value-based care programs to support stakeholders’ use of data to improve outcomes. Our platform is aligned to initiatives led by CMS, ONC, NCQA, including holding NCQA’s eCQM Certification, Measure Certification for HEDIS® Health Plan 2020, PCMH and PCSP Prevalidation, and ONC Health IT Certification, demonstrating our commitment to serving a trusted brand.
