Exclusive Speaker Interview with Martin Akerman, Envisagenics Released ahead of the RNA Therapeutics Conference 2022

SMi Group reports: CTO and Co-Founder of Envisagenics, Martin Akerman discusses the challenges and developments in the RNA industry

LONDON, NON UNITED STATES OR CANADA, UNITED KINGDOM, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SMi’s 13th Annual RNA Therapeutics Conference will welcome expert speakers from big pharma companies to bring together cutting-edge discussions in the developments and challenges in the RNA Therapeutics field. The conference will take place on 9th and 10th February 2022 in London UK – live and in person.

The RNA therapeutics industry has grown at an exponential rate in recent years, with an increased spotlight following the industry’s leading role in developing vaccines against COVID-19 in response to the global pandemic. This year’s conference will reflect on how the industry has adapted and played a pivotal role in global health over the past year and will discuss the takeaways for future mRNA therapeutic development.

Register by 17th December to save £100 and take advantage of the early bird offer via www.therapeutics-rna.com/PR3EIN

SMi Group caught up with Martin Akerman, CTO and Co-Founder, Envisagenics to discuss the challenges and developments within the RNA Therapeutics industry, see below the excerpt of the interview:

The RNA and Oligonucleotide Therapeutics market has matured greatly over recent years, what key differences have you noticed in the last year regarding significant developments?

The major advancements in data science and availability of big data in life sciences have contributed tremendously to the RNA therapeutics sector. With the availability of data sources like RNA-seq, setting up computational experiments have become more fluent and have greatly increased confidence in discovering and researching novel drug targets.

What do you personally see as the greatest challenge to overcome in the field at the moment?

The biggest anticipated challenge in the RNA therapeutics industry is addressing delivery. As there are set forth challenges in where and how oligonucleotides can be successfully administered, there are expectations to surpass upon successful outcomes. Prior to Spinraza, it was only perceived that oligonucleotide can be administered to the liver. Now it can be delivered to the liver and CNS. Many companies are attempting RNA therapeutics to indications that are orthogonal for the purpose of potential opportunities that other modalities cannot achieve.

Martin will be partaking in panel discussions on day two of the RNA Therapeutics Conference on:

1.The Evolution & Expansion of RNA-Based Therapeutics

2.The Successes and Failures Of RNA-Based Therapeutics and Future Outlook

Read the full speaker interview at: www.therapeutics-rna.com/PR3EIN and register for the two-day conference.

Sponsors: BIA Separations & eTheRNA Immunotherapies, Thermo Fisher

For sponsorship enquiries contact Alia Malick, Director on +44 (0)20 7827 6164 or e-mail amalick@smi-online.co.uk

For media enquiries or a press pass contact Marketing, Nikisha Galoria on +44 (0) 20 7827 6154 or email ngaloria@smi-online.co.uk

RNA Therapeutics 2022

9 – 10 February 2022

London, UK

#SMiRNA

www.therapeutics-rna.com/PR3EIN

--- ENDS ---

About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk