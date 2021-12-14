Blueprint Software Systems Appoints Howie Rosenthal Vice President, Customer Success
New Hire Integral to Expansion as Demand Increases for Blueprint’s Hyperautomation and RPA Platform Migration SolutionsTORONTO, OH, CANADA, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blueprint Software Systems, provider of powerful cloud-based process documentation, governance, and bot migration software, has named Howie Rosenthal to serve as Vice President, Customer Success.
In this role, Rosenthal will lead the management and development of Blueprint’s client base, driving customer goals, solution utilization, and revenue growth. Rosenthal will also build and oversee Blueprint’s Customer Success team as the company continues global expansion.
“Howie brings a wealth of leadership and hands-on understanding to the head of Blueprint’s customer success team, and will be instrumental in directing company growth in 2022 and beyond,” says Dan Shimmerman, President and CEO of Blueprint. “We are excited to have Howie on board, particularly as we see increasing interest in our RPA platform migration solution with more companies looking to switch RPA providers and enable hyperautomation programs.”
With more than 20 years of experience, Rosenthal has a proven track record of customer-facing initiatives with high-growth SaaS companies. Prior to joining Blueprint, he served in key customer service and technical support positions with Uberflip, the world’s leading Content Experience Platform provider; Versapay, an accounts receivable software company; and Bluecat, an adaptive DNS company, among others.
Throughout 2021, Blueprint has been aggressively adding key staff to its team, recruiting for senior and mid-level executives in product management, account oversight, software development, and other positions. Rosenthal’s appointment comes on the heels of Blueprint being named to the 101 Top Enterprise Startups in Canada. He will be based in Blueprint’s headquarters in Toronto.
About Blueprint
Blueprint Software Systems is a global software company that helps enterprise organizations scale intelligent hyperautomation initiatives. Offering innovative cloud-based process documentation, governance, and bot migration capabilities, Blueprint provides the visibility and oversight needed to strategically scale RPA initiatives enterprise-wide and dramatically reduces the costs and effort associated with migrating bots between the top RPA vendors. This enables organizations to drive more robust and impactful hyperautomation initiatives. For more information, visit www.blueprintsys.com
Follow Blueprint on Twitter @blueprintsys and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/blueprint-software-systems/.
Matthew Pugh
Pugh & Tiller PR
+1 443-527-1552
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn