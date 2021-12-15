CHICAGO COMPANY CREATES HOLIDAY VIDEO TO HELP RAISE MONEY FOR LOCAL CHARITY
Trampetti Creates Animated Video Showcasing the Issues Santa and the North Pole Gang Have to Deal With In 2021
It's another challenging year for businesses. We wanted to create something fun to showcase how Santa, the world's largest manufacturer & shipper, gets all the presents delivered this year.”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It's been a tough year for many, including Santa, Mrs. Claus, and the whole gang at the North Pole. Trampetti wanted to bring some attention to issues businesses face while bringing some holiday cheer. Creating The Pandemic Before Christmas, an animated video that helps raise money for Chicagoland's Toys for Tots, has brought business issues to light in a unique and fun way.
— Michael Trampetti
Trampetti will donate $.05 for each view, up to 10,000 views. We invite you to watch it and share it with your friends and colleagues. You can see the video by visiting
We wish Happy Holidays, Merry Christmas, and a Happy New Year to everyone.
About Trampetti: Trampetti delivers operations, financial, and strategic consulting services, software solutions, and management training to ensure clients optimize profitability and maximize growth.
All of our services are customized to meet the needs of your business and your budget. We build and develop systems, tools, and recommendations based on your business in real-time. We are experts at optimizing your projects, people, and business to run at total efficiency.
