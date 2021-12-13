Global Positive Airway Pressure Devices Market to Reach $6,218.5 Million by 2030, suggests BIS Research Study

The study also highlights that the market is set to witness a CAGR of 6.03% during the period 2021-2030.

FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global positive airway pressure devices market is projected to reach $6,218.5 million by 2030, revealing the premium market intelligence study by BIS Research. The study also highlights that the market is set to witness a CAGR of 6.03% during the period 2021-2030.

The comprehensive study of the global positive airway pressure devices Industry by BIS Research extensively covers the following:

• Market numbers on the product types, indications, and end-users that are influencing the market

• Fifteen key positive airway pressure (PAP) device companies offering positive airway pressure devices present in the market

• Market share analysis for companies offering PAP devices

• Detailed global and regional market analysis, including the scrutiny of 20 key countries

• Country-wise analysis and forecast for various product types, indications, and end-users

• The impact on software and technology adoption due to the COVID-19 pandemic

• PAP adoption, compliance, and discontinuation rates

• Fees associated with PAP therapy

View BIS Research Report: https://bisresearch.com/industry-report/positive-airway-pressure-devices-market.html

Analyst Take on the Market

To emphasize the potential of PAP devices, Swati Sood, Lead Analyst– BIS Research, states, “Growing disposable income and rising awareness regarding the benefits of PAP therapy are expected to boost the adoption of PAP devices in emerging economies. Design-level innovations with patient comfort at the center will be crucial to the growth of the market.”

Key Companies Operating in the Market

Some of the key players operating in the market include ResMed Inc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, Compumedics Limited, Somnetics International, Inc., Lowenstein Medical GmbH & Co. KG, Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, Inc., Breas Medical, BMC Medical Co., Ltd., APEX Medical Corp., 3B Medical, Inc., Narang Medical Limited, Kare Medical and Analytical Devices Ltd. Co., Hebei Topson Medical Technology Co., Ltd., and Elmaslar A.S.

Request A Free Sample: https://bisresearch.com/requestsample?id=1220&type=download

Who should buy this report?

Assuming that the reader is a manufacturer of positive airway pressure devices, they will be able to do the following –

• Understand their position as compared to some of the key players in the market

• Get information on parameters such as device adoption rate, therapy compliance rate, and discontinuation rate

• Assess the disease epidemiology in each region.

• Familiarize themselves with the necessary information related to changing market dynamics.

• Stay updated with the latest trends in the market with respect to connected devices.

• Understand the impact of COVID-19 on the market

• Identify some of the key players in the market and understand their value contribution



Key Questions Answered

 How has COVID-19 impacted the adoption of PAP devices in the market?

 What are the key regulations which influence the adoption of PAP devices in the market?

 What are some of the key companies in the global and regional PAP market?

 What are some of the key factors influencing the growth in adopting PAP devices across the globe?

 What are some of the growth opportunities which market players can capitalize on?

 What is the PAP device adoption rate for patients diagnosed with sleep apnea?

 What are the compliance and discontinuation rates for PAP therapy across regions?

 What are the fastest-growing countries in terms of PAP devices adoption?

 Which are the key diseases driving the adoption of PAP devices across the world?

