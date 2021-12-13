Rising Rap Artist Defies All Odds: Fred Milla Announces New Album and Official Music Video for Latest Single ‘WildSide’
Fred Milla makes it look like a seamless sweep with his inspiring new album and authentic music video for ‘WildSide’CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Born and raised in Chicago, Illinois, Fred Milla is a rising name in the hustling and bustling world of rap. Representing the Austin area 60644, Fred Milla has been recording music for over 20 years. His musical journey has had tremendous influence from icons in the rap and hip-hop community, including, Michael Jackson, Prince, Tupac, Nas, ScarFace, Rakim, Twista, and Bone Thugs n Harmony.
Life hasn’t always been easy for Fred Milla, who has had to live in some of the poorest and most dangerous places in Chicago. Constantly being on survival mode has allowed Fred Milla to develop razor-sharp instincts, and he uses his music and recordings as a cathartic escape from the harsh realities of life.
Fred Milla is currently preparing for the release of his upcoming album this fall, 2021, titled ‘DoomsDay (Death To The Skinny Jeans Era)’, and he has also released a fresh and authentic music video for his famous single ‘WildSide’.
WildSide was released on May 3rd, 2021, and it was the first single from Fred’s upcoming album ‘DoomsDay (Death to The Skinny Jeans Era)’. His music is unique and unlike any other, since Fred Milla is not following any trends – he is just creating his own brand. Dedicated to bringing back ‘entertainment’ in ‘music entertainment’, Fred Milla aspires to entertain while making the music he loves.
For interviews, reviews, and collaborations, feel free to reach out through email.
Fred Milla is an up-and-coming rap artist from the low socio-economic streets of Chicago, Illinois. His latest album is titled ‘DoomsDay (Death To The Skinny Jeans Era)’, and it is his best work yet because it truly encompasses his desire to entertain, while also obtain a cathartic experience from the harsh realities of life. With each new release, the dynamic artist hopes to craft for himself a unique brand of music, ushering listeners into a soul-stirring realm of music.
