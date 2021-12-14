The new gallery module in the Nwicode service is now integrated with Adobe Creative Cloud

Nwicode App Creator

Users can save and access design elements, including colors, character styles, logos and images, while developing their own mobile applications.

With access to Adobe Creative Cloud Libraries, brands like Publicis Sapient and Autodesk execute higher-fidelity visual collaboration sessions at scale.” — Alexander Govorkov, CSA of Nwicode

NEW CITY, NEW YORK, USA, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new startup offering a SaaS platform as software for mobile application development, Nwicode, recently launched an advanced photo gallery module in its cloud platform with integration of several third-party vendors. "Nwcode" mobile application management system allows users to quickly and painlessly develop and manage mobile application content on one convenient platform.

Adobe's new Creative Cloud Libraries tool brings together an extensive line of design solutions in a mobile application. Nwicode has tapped into Creative Cloud libraries to make sure their customers can easily share their most important assets for visual collaboration to further add value to services for their customers.

Now it is easier than ever for creative, marketing and product teams to collaborate on projects, work more efficiently, ensure creative consistency and synchronize teams.

With Adobe Creative Cloud for Nwicode, developers can search the Creative Cloud for the necessary resources, and then attach link previews to synchronized files, libraries, and mobile creations directly from Adobe.

The new module saves time and allows you to quickly access branded colors, character styles and graphics stored in Creative Cloud libraries and use them directly in the Nwicode service.

Nwicode is interested in a strategic partnership with Adobe in order to gain access to private APIs and other resources that will allow the platform's clients, when developing their own projects, to easily integrate Adobe Sign capabilities into a mobile application, without contacting developers.

After integration with Creative Cloud, the Nwicode team has planned the introduction of another Adobe Sign tool, which will improve the quality of customer service with reliable electronic signatures. Using the Adobe Sign API, it will be possible to quickly and easily integrate the capabilities of an electronic signature when developing your own mobile application without asking for help from programmers.

About Nwicode

Nwicode is an open source cloud-based software for developing and managing content in a mobile application without coding.

The developers of Nwicode, Inc., are opening up more opportunities to use their service by providing an open source platform - Low-code. This feature helps to significantly speed up and simplify the development of even an entire team of programmers, while if there is not enough ready-made functionality in No-code, there is no need to look for other solutions and switch to new frameworks.