Ergode Acquires Bolaball, Steps into New Geography
Ergode Logo
Bolaball Logo
The Canadian indoor/outdoor game brand Bolaball joins Ergode with its wide range of play time products designed for family or friends to spend time together.
Ergode is focused on helping e-commerce entrepreneurs sign a winning contract, irrespective of their size and where they are in their entrepreneurial journey.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today Ergode announced the acquisition of Bolaball through its wholly-owned subsidiary Vir Ventres Inc. With the acquisition of the Canadian outdoor/indoor game company, Ergode has not only made its 9th acquisition over a 12-month period but also stepped into new geography. The strategic acquisition of Bolaball will further firm up Ergode’s existing brand portfolio.
— Rupesh Sanghavi
This acquisition plugs one of the high-growth Canadian brands into a growing brand aggregator: Bolaball, a popular name within the space of indoor/outdoor games for family or friends for 17 years, and Ergode, a 14-year old e-tailing expert, and the rising acquirer of marketplace brands. Bringing Bolaball into the portfolio, Ergode can now offer Canadian families a chance to spend more time together.
"Ergode is focused on helping e-commerce entrepreneurs sign a winning contract, irrespective of their size and where they are in their entrepreneurial journey,” said Rupesh Sanghavi, Ergode founder and CEO. "Most of Ergode’s acquisitions are primarily based on the strong foundation of Ergode’s past relationship with the brands. The brands have worked with us in the past and developed confidence in us with respect to brand growth. We can say already that Bolaball is an asset and we will continue to fuel its growth with additional resources to turn it into a global brand and taking it to places.”
Bolaball’s product line aims at keeping families and friends engaged to spend quality time. Their collection of indoor/outdoor games is meant for all ages and can be taken anywhere from family gatherings to BBQs or beach parties or even swimming pools. This wide range of products allows Bolaball to cater to a large audience. Ergode’s global network will further widen Bolaball’s reach, take the brand to new marketplaces, and accelerate the growth.
On the development, Bolaball Founder President, Richard Trecartin said, “Bolaball was created 17 years ago as a high quality outdoor/indoor game company and we’re now excited to announce that we’ve joined with Vir Ventures to create an omni channel company that will fulfill all your needs for exciting fun!” He further added, “We’re eagerly looking forward to expanding to the next phase of our growth with the great Vir Ventures.”
About Ergode:
Founded in 2007, Ergode is a global e-tailer and a brand aggregator that empowers potential brands with its four engines for brand growth - finance, marketing, technology, and finance. With the experience of dealing with 2,500+ brands, managing an operational scale of more than 5M products annually and nearly 30,000 sq feet of warehouses spread across the globe, helping the brand owners make strategic decisions with market and price insights, Ergode is one of the fastest-growing brand aggregators in North America. Under Ergode’s management, small and medium brands not only contest with premium household labels but also become a name the consumers can trust on. Ergode brands include Malco Modes, Red Cup Living, Keeble Outlets, Vizari Sports, and Store Indya. For more information visit www.ergode.com.
About Bolaball:
Founded on deep family values, Bolaball is a 17-year old indoor/outdoor game company. Made of eco-friendly materials the range of products is meant for all age groups and environments. Bolaball games are perfect for family gatherings, BBQs, garden or beach parties, or even swimming pools. Aimed at providing quality time with friends or family members, Bolaball games are easy to play and appeal to players of any skill level. For more information visit www.bolaball.com.
Corporate Communications
Ergode Inc.
8584141379 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn