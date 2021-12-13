Innorehab 2021 – Enhancing the Ability of Rehabilitation Services for the Disabled
Fourier Intelligence supported the finals of the 5th edition of the InnorehabSHANGHAI, CHINA, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The finals of the 5th edition of the Innorehab was held in Shanghai Zhangjiang Robot Valley, Pudong New Area in Shanghai and was hosted by the Chinese Journal of Rehabilitation medicine with support from Fourier Intelligence. Team “Grasp the Future with Your Hands” took first place in the competition with their work titled “Multi degree-of-freedom Fine Assisted Hand Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Robot”.
The Innorehab has been held for five consecutive years and has become a creative platform for the rehabilitation industry domestically. The competition aims to provide a stage for Chinese rehabilitation workers to showcase their creativity in the rehabilitation field, provide sustainable ways to industrialise their ideas and promote continuous development of China’s rehabilitation medicine. The competition also boosts the development of rehabilitation technology in China to a new level. Compared with previous years, the number of participants has reached a new high, with 45% increment in the “prototype stage” and 34% in the “design stage”.
The top 10 finalists in the Innorehab 2021 covered a wide range of topics and interests in the rehabilitation field such as ideal companions for elderly osteoporosis patients, social assistance robots for children with autism spectrum disorders, pelvis assisted exoskeleton system, and the intelligent closed-loop control cupping device. The intelligent closed-loop control cupping device took the runner-up spot, perfectly showcasing the combination of traditional Chinese medicine with modern technology. The amazing cooperation between a team of engineers and clinical frontliners successfully won the third place with their retractor.
The winning team came from the Institute of Automation of the Chinese Academy of Sciences. Their multi degree-of-freedom fine assisted hand rehabilitation exoskeleton robot fully embodies the innovative power of science and technology. Ao Lijuan, dean of the School Rehabilitation of Kunming Medical University, believes that this work has successfully achieved three degrees of freedom for the thumb with control of three motors.
Wu Yi, director of the Department of Rehabilitation Medicine at Huashan Hospital affiliated to Fudan University, pointed out that, “In the past 5 years, we have seen an increasing number of rehabilitation workers, students and groups participate in the Innorehab. We have found that the submissions have been more clinical, and the quality of the work has been improving. Some of the ideas and designs even successfully became an actual product.
Alex Gu Jie, the President of Fourier Intelligence Group, commented that a large number of works have been relatively improved this year. “The submissions have really matured this year. We not only see drawings and sketches now, but we also seen many actual prototypes. This is very exciting for us as it means that people are taking this competition more seriously now.”
General Manager of Fourier Intelligence Global Hub, Owen Teoh, who was watching the live stream of the Innorehab, was very impressed with this year’s top 10 finalists. “This year’s finalists showcased really impressive innovations and ideas. I have previously attended the Innorehab in Shanghai a few years back and it was a great experience. We have since then work on bringing the Innorehab to other countries especially Malaysia, Singapore and Australia, and hopefully we will be successful with that in the near future.”
Grace Ng
Fourier Intelligence
+60 16-245 1585
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn