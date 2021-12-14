Let's Talk Closets: Benefits of walk-in closets
Whether a buyer is looking for something luxurious or intimate, they want to ensure that they have enough space for all of life's necessities. Many home buyers focus on bedrooms, bathrooms, and living areas as their top priorities. But do not forget the need for closet space.
In today's blog post let's explore why a spacious walk-in closet can be an added comfort for a homeowner.
Enough Storage For A Stylish Couple
An upgrade in storage space is the main reason to have a large walk-in closet – and for good reason. Today's working professional needs a large wardrobe to store suits, work outfits, social attire, shoes, accessories, and more. It's almost impossible to cram everything needed in a small closet with one large hanging rack and a shelf or two. And even if a smaller closet is filled until it's bursting at the seams, people are stuck with having to try to organize it regularly just to be able to find anything. Forget it!
A Showcase For Clothes, Shoes, And Accessories
A walk-in closet isn't just for piling a ton of clothes into. It's a showcase for a wardrobe and all of the items in it. Most walk-in closets are designed with numerous shelves, racks, and other display areas. Take advantage of these to show off the best pieces in a collection. For example, if a home seller is particularly proud of that oxblood leather bag that they found while traveling Europe? Or the hat that they wore to last year's Kentucky Derby? A walk-in closet is the right place to show it off.
Room For Elegant Touches Like A Dressing Island
Finally, when there is enough space in a walk-in closet, a home seller will be able to add some elegant touches. A dressing island with built-in shelves is the perfect feature for storing accessories and shoes. A seller can also add matching jewelry boxes on top to store frequently-used items. An ottoman is another elegant touch that can help make a walk-in closet feel more roomy and comfortable. And don't forget to include a couple of mirrors for checking a person’s look from multiple angles before they leave the house.
These are just a few of the (many!) reasons why a walk-in closet is an added comfort to any home. Any questions, our professional team is happy to assist.
