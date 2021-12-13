Wood Packaging Market : Industry Analysis & Opportunities-DataM Intelligence
The Global Wood Packaging Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.45% during the forecasting period (2021-2028).
— DataM Intelligence
Market Overview
The rising recognition of the negative effect of utilization of plastic on the surroundings will grow the market for timber packaging within the forecast length.
Wood packaging fabric from time to time referred to as Non-Manufactured Wood Packing (NMWP) or Solid Wood Packing Material (SWPM), is a hardwood and softwood. Wood packaging materials are special from wood products as for instance plywood, particleboard, oriented strand board, veneer, and wood wool. These are created with the aid of the use of glue, warmness, and strain or an aggregate. Wood packaging materials are utilized in helping, protecting, or sporting goods. Different examples of wood packaging substances consist of pallets, crates, bins, cases, boxes, reels, drums, load forums, skids, pallet collars, and bins.
The document covers all of the main developments and drivers gambling a key function in the growth of the Wood Packaging market. The wood Packaging marketplace is segmented through Product, Application, and Region.
Market Dynamics
The global Wood Packaging market is in most cases driven via an increase in the construction industry and growing business manufacturing. Packaging is one of the most crucial parts of the industry and there may be growing demand for wooden packaging in recent times as the growing focus approximately the bad impact of usage of plastic at the surroundings. And also, the imminent stringent authorities law for plastic packaging is having an advantageous impact on the timber packaging market. For example, The Austrian federal authorities are looking for an entire ban on non-biodegradable plastic bags from January 1, 2020, The recommended rules may be a part of a larger movement against plastic pollution, together with a ban on including microplastics in cosmetics and decreasing plastic packaging by way of 25% with the aid of 2026
These packagings are more cost-effective and use pellets broadly in food & drinks as they have the potential to take in a microorganism which protects the meals from go-contamination. Increasing meals & beverage enterprise coupled with the stringent regulation of presidency for meals protection due to the multiplied consumption for packaged meals & liquids will propel the timber packaging market throughout the forecast length.
Market Segmentation
By Product
Wooden Pallets
Wooden Containers
By Type
Standard Wood Packaging
Heavy-Duty Wood Packaging
By Application
Food & Beverages
Shipping
Transportation
Others
By Region
North America
Europe
South America
Asia-Pacific
Middle East and Africa
Competitive Analysis
The wood Packaging market is highly competitive, and thus, manufacturers continuously focus on developing new strategies to grab a greater number of customers across the globe. Over the coming years, companies are expected to focus on potential growth markets for Wood Packaging. To that end, besides expanding their presence, companies are expected to formulate effective distribution strategies to make their presence felt in the upcoming markets for Wood Packaging. Merger, acquisition, and product development are key strategies adopted by leading players.
In March 2017, Pujolasos announced the launch of their new range of wooden makeup packaging which consists of mascara, nail polish, lip- gloss, lotion, and compact. The main aim of the launch is to meet the need and requirements of the customer who want products that are natural and sustainable
The major players in the market are Universal Forest Products, Inc., Shur-way Group Inc, Palcon, Cox Co, and Stora Enso. Other prominent players in the market are Bay Wood Products, Inc., Rowlinson Packaging Ltd, C&K Box Company, Inc., Integra s.c., and Brambles Ltd.
