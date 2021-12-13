Amlogic and Skyworth Partner to Create Netflix Ready Fast-track Platform for Operator RDK Set Top Boxes
EINPresswire.com/ -- Reference Design Kit has been a preferred solution for many premium Pay-TV operators however the substantial engineering investment needed for app integration on this platform is a well known drawback. To address this issue, Netflix launched a new scaling program called “Da Vinci.”. Amlogic, a leading fabless semiconductor company, and Skyworth Digital, the world’s largest STB manufacturer, have both been selected as Da Vinci program partners. Therefore, it also made sense to work closely together to deliver this cost saving solution to the market.
RDK is an open source software platform for connected homes that standardizes core functions used in broadband, video, and IoT connected devices. RDK enables service providers to manage their devices; control their business models; and customize their apps, to improve the customer experience and drive business results. For STBs, RDK provides a common method to discover and manage OTT and broadcast video services, security, data analytics, diagnostics and more.
“The demand for RDK-based products is on the rise with pay-TV operators around the globe and Skyworth is proud to collaborate with Netflix and Amlogic to provide operators a Netflix enabled product that can help minimize the engineering cost significantly.,” said Charlie Zheng, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships, Sales and Marketing, Skyworth Digital.
“Many service providers are turning to RDK as their software platform of choice for next-gen video and broadband products, and Amlogic will be there for them,” said James Xie, Senior Vice President of Corporate Business Strategy, Amlogic. “We’re delighted to have partnered with Skyworth in the integration of the Netflix App on the RDK Video Accelerator platform. This speeds up time to market, simplifies integration, and maintenance, whilst delivering an exceptional user experience.”
Skyworth’s RDK box is a UHD IP-set top, running on the Amlogic S905X4 chipset with 2GB DDR4 + 16GB eMMC, dual band 802.11ax Wi-Fi (Wi-Fi 6), Bluetooth (BTLE) 5.0. The newly added Amazon Alexa voice search function fills the last gap between RDK and other main stream STB operating systems.
About Amlogic
Amlogic is a world leading fabless semiconductor company that specializes in the design, development and application of high-performance, multimedia system-on-chip (SoC). As a result of our cutting-edge technologies and best-in-class solutions, we have actively expanded into new areas including smart vision, wireless connectivity and automotive electronics, ushering in a new era of AIoT. By providing complete turnkey solutions in combination with industry-leading software and hardware technologies, including UHD multimedia processing, artificial intelligence, content security protection, CPU and GPU with advanced process nodes, customers are able to rapidly optimize and develop market-leading products with state-of-the-art performance and power consumption. Founded in Silicon Valley, with R&D, support, and sales offices worldwide including Santa Clara, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Beijing, Chengdu, Qingdao, Taipei, Hong Kong, Seoul, Mumbai, London, Munich, Indianapolis, and Milan. Visit Amlogic online at https://www.amlogic.com
About Skyworth
Shenzhen Skyworth Digital Technology Co. Ltd Shenzhen Skyworth Digital Technology Co. Ltd., (Skyworth Digital) is the world’s leading provider for connected home products and solutions. Skyworth Digital is continually evolving product and service offerings to satisfy the ever-changing content consumption habits of a global customer base, by providing innovations in networking, digitalization, and solutions for the connected home. Today, Skyworth Digital is the world’s largest set top box manufacturer and as well as one of fastest growing manufacturer of broadband CPE and IoT products and solutions. For more information on solutions, please visit en.Skyworthdigital.com
For media information, please contact:
Athena Wang
Skyworth
wangtian@skyworth.com
Marcom
Amlogic
+1 408-850-9688
marketing@amlogic.com