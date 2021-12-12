How To Punch Failure in The Face Author Helps Women and Mothers Build Confidence and Take Action
While Finding Clarity, Confidence, and Balance Without Overwhelm or Guilt
She makes me want to improve myself and achieve my potential. With Master Huff, it’s not just about Martial Arts, it’s about building your character and leadership abilities.”FAYETTEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tracy Huff, Author of the book How to Punch Failure in The Face is helping women, professionals, and parents develop and raise the leaders of tomorrow by giving them the tools they need to find their strengths and become more confident.
December is the month of giving; however, all year long Tracy Huff is committed to speaking, motivating, and training kids, families, and professionals on her proven system to go from no confidence to becoming unstoppable. This system is based on the 9 Step Process she has used in her martial arts school to teach her students how to get out of their own way and face what scares them.
Students of this system say, “She makes me want to improve myself and achieve my potential. With Master Huff, it’s not just about Martial Arts, it’s about building your character and leadership abilities.” Michael Dev, 2nd Degree Black Belt
Parents of this system say, “They (my kids) have become more confident in who they are, more confident to try something new, and confident that if they fail, it's ok. They have all made tremendous progress, and by coming to 1 open house in October 4 years ago they found out the type of person they want to be, and we found our tribe!” Mat Bruhmuller, 1st Degree Black Belt
Tracy Huff has trained thousands of students and helped hundreds of families in her career. She is a 4th degree Black Belt, veteran, mother, and grandmother. She is committed to helping 1,000,000 women, professionals, and families learn a system that helps them become the best version of themselves and achieve all of their goals. Her book How to Punch Failure in The Face is based on her personal experience overcoming obstacles and punching failure in the face. You can buy her book on Amazon or schedule a call at www.defeatfailure.com.
