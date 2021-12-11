Submit Release
How to Punch Failure in The Face Author Helps Kids and Parents Get Fit

You can do this too

Learn how to make fighting look real

Finding Their Inner Superhero and Becoming Fearless

When I was a child, I dreamed about being a superhero. I’ve spent the last decade living my dream! This program was created to help students achieve theirs. Lead Stunt Double in Daredevil.”
— Chris Brewster
FAYETTEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tracy Huff, Author of the book How to Punch Failure in The Face is helping kids and parents get fit and learn the fights from their favorite action movies. Tracy Huff is always looking for creative ways to help her students get out of their comfort zone and is excited to announce the launch of her Stunt Fighting program. She has partnered with Adrenaline Worldwide to bring to Fayetteville a unique curriculum that teaches the universal art of “Fighting Fu” – martial arts for the movies.

December is the month of giving; however, all year long Tracy Huff is committed to speaking, motivating, and training kids, families, and professionals on her proven system to go from no confidence to becoming unstoppable. This program does this on a whole new level by giving students permission to bust out of their comfort zone and try something new while being their favorite superhero.

“When I was a child, I dreamed about being a superhero. I’ve spent the last decade living my dream! This program was created to help students achieve theirs.” Chris Brewster, Director of Adrenaline Action Design, Lead Stunt Double in Captain America: Winter Soldier and Daredevil.
Tracy Huff has trained thousands of students and helped hundreds of families in her career. She is an author, 4th degree Black Belt, veteran, mother, and grandmother. She is committed to helping 1,000,000 women, professionals, and families learn a system that helps them become the best version of themselves and achieve all of their goals. Adding this program to her curriculum is her implementation of step one in her book How to Punch Failure in The Face which is Believe It Is Possible. You can learn more about our program at www.familymaa.com/stunt-fighting

James Hopper
Family Martial Arts Academy
+1 803-609-2451
email us here

