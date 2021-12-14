The Right Sensory Mix prize 2021 goes to spicy yam research in Mexico
The winning research investigated cooking and seasoning innovations that would make yam more appealing to locals.
We wanted to create yam value-added food products with high sensory acceptance and are really happy to receive this prize”BERLIN, GERMANY, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DervalResearch is delighted to award Dr. Julieta Domínguez-Soberanes with The Right Sensory Mix poster prize 2021 for her research on "Cuisine innovation as a driven sensory methodology to develop a yam snack as a value-added product" presented during the 4th Asian Sensory and Consumer Research Symposium, hosted by Elsevier.
— Dr. Julieta Domínguez-Soberanes
Based on the observation that in Mexico, yam production is high but consumption is low, the research investigated cooking and seasoning innovations that would make yam more appealing to locals. Actionable recommendations were then formulated on how to prepare an appealing and healthy yam snack, involving chili pepper.
"We wanted to create yam value-added food products with high sensory acceptance and are really happy to receive this prize" confirms Dr. Julieta Domínguez-Soberanes, Research Secretariat of the Food Business Management School at Universidad Panamericana in Aguascalientes México.
The project was funded by the Mexican Agency for International Development Cooperation AMEXCID, and marks a collaboration between the Food Business Management School of the Universidad Panamericana, in Aguascalientes México, represented by Dr. Julieta Domínguez-Soberanes, Antonia Estéves-Rioja, Gerardo Erwin Alvarado-Ponce, Carolina Hernández-Lozano, and the CIAD (Centro de Investigación en Alimentación y Desarrollo) represented by Aarón F. Gónzalez-Cordóva and Gustavo A. González-Aguilar, and The University of West Indies in Mona, Jamaica, represented by Helen Asemota.
The recipients received the award from the virtual hands of Prof. Diana Derval, Chair of DervalResearch and author of The Right Sensory Mix book that inspired this prize. "Our congratulations to Dr. Julieta Domínguez-Soberanes, and her co-authors, for this innovative research that will guide local yam producers in developing the right sensory mix as well as help promote people and planet-friendly products."
Prof. Diana Derval, PhD
DervalResearch
+372 602 7208
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn