The Right Sensory Mix prize 2021 goes to spicy yam research in Mexico

About

DervalResearch is a pioneer research firm using biosciences to decode human behavior and preferences. People are rational, they just have a very different perception. Personas’ decisions seem to just come down to culture and emotions but are in fact deeply rooted in their very own physiology, microbiome, sensory perception, and hormonal makeup, and can therefore be anticipated and better targeted. With non-invasive yet powerful predictive tools like the Hormonal Quotient® (HQ), Sensory GeoMaps®, or the Derval Color Test, our neurodiverse team of scientists and designers help organizations seize business opportunities, increase their innovation hit rate, and develop planet and people-friendly experiences from Paris to Shanghai.

DervalResearch