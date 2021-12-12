St. Johnsbury / First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault + Multiple offenses
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A4007109
TROOPER: David Garces
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 12/11/2021 at 0207 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: St. Johnsbury, Vermont
VIOLATIONS: First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Reckless Endangerment,
Burglary, Persons Prohibited From Possessing Firearms, Violation of Conditions
of Release x4, Crime committed in the presence of child, Habitual offender,
Operating without owners Consent, Negligent Operation, Criminally Suspended
License
ACCUSED: Alex Smith
AGE: 46
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brownington, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 12/11/2021 at 0207 hours VSP St. Johnsbury responded to a residence in St. Johnsbury for a report of a family fight. Investigation revealed that Alex Smith pointed a firearm at the victim and left the scene in the victims vehicle without permission and with a criminally suspended license. Witnesses observed Smith to be intoxicated prior to driving away. Further investigation revealed that he also violated 4 counts of active court conditions of release and these crimes were committed in the presence of children. Smith was later located by VSP Derby Troopers and taken onto custody.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/13/2021 at 1230pm
COURT: Caledonia County Court
LODGED - LOCATION: Northeastern Regional Correctional Center
BAIL: $25,000
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.