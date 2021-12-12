St. Johnsbury / First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault + Multiple offenses

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A4007109

TROOPER: David Garces

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 12/11/2021 at 0207 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: St. Johnsbury, Vermont

VIOLATIONS: First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Reckless Endangerment,

Burglary, Persons Prohibited From Possessing Firearms, Violation of Conditions

of Release x4, Crime committed in the presence of child, Habitual offender,

Operating without owners Consent, Negligent Operation, Criminally Suspended

License

ACCUSED: Alex Smith

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brownington, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 12/11/2021 at 0207 hours VSP St. Johnsbury responded to a residence in St. Johnsbury for a report of a family fight. Investigation revealed that Alex Smith pointed a firearm at the victim and left the scene in the victims vehicle without permission and with a criminally suspended license. Witnesses observed Smith to be intoxicated prior to driving away. Further investigation revealed that he also violated 4 counts of active court conditions of release and these crimes were committed in the presence of children. Smith was later located by VSP Derby Troopers and taken onto custody.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/13/2021 at 1230pm

COURT: Caledonia County Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Northeastern Regional Correctional Center

BAIL: $25,000

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.