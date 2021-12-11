Brotherhood Crusade's Navidad En El Barrio Drive & Go! Toy, Food and Gift Card Distribution, 12/11/21, 8:30a - 12:30p PT
Drive thru and go for some wonderful holiday cheer!LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, December 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WHO
Brotherhood Crusade, a 53-year-old African American human rights institution that advocates equity and equality for underserved members of the Los Angeles community and its partners for this event, including Los Angeles Sentinel, AHF, LA Food Bank, Blue Shield California, Chris Paul Family Foundation, SEIU 2015, SoCalGas, AIM (Acts Inspired by Mookie), Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation, PepsiCo, City of Los Angeles, Council District 10, Marqueece Harris-Dawson, Council District 8, Hutt Group and County of LA.
WHAT
Navidad En El Barrio (Christmas in the Neighborhood)Drive thru and Go! Holiday Toy, Food and Gift Card Distribution Event.
Please come early; the event is first-come, first-served and while supplies last. For safety, participants must wear masks and stay in cars. No walk ups.
Happy Holidays from your friends at the Brotherhood Crusade!
WHEN
Saturday, December 11, 2021
8:30am – 12:30pm PT (or while supplies last)
WHERE
Los Angeles Sentinel Newspaper parking lot
3800 Crenshaw Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90008
CONTACTS
Stacy Hill-Williams, Executive Vice President, Brotherhood Crusade
swilliams@brotherhoodcrusade.org
323-974-7398 (cell)
Curtis R. Silvers, Jr., Executive Vice President, Brotherhood Crusade
csilvers@brotherhoodcrusade.org
626-253-0989 (cell)
Celebrating 53 years of service to the Los Angeles community, Brotherhood Crusade was founded in 1968. The organization's principal mission is to champion equality and equity by removing and/or helping individuals overcome the barriers that deter their pursuit of success in life and facilitate opportunities for a better quality of life by effectuating improved health & wellness, facilitating academic success, promoting personal, social & economic growth, providing access to artistic excellence & cultural awareness, increasing financial literacy and building community agencies & institutions. Brotherhood Crusade has a history of building alliances with other organizations, corporations and foundations of goodwill that are committed to and understand the tremendous need for helping our community and people grow and prosper.
Stacy Hill-Williams
The Brotherhood Crusade
+1 323-974-7398
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other