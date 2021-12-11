World Civility Ambassador Dr. Safia Lul Abdiwahid, Kenston Henderson, Sr and ICN Special Envoy Dr. Ruben West Kenston Henderson, Sr. addresses crowd in Nairobi Kenston Henderson, Sr. at Nairobi's Trademark Hotel in Village Market Kenston Henderson, Sr. Awarded the ICN Dr. Astell Collins Generation Leader Award While in Nairobi, Kenya Kenston Henderson, Sr. of the United States

International Speaker and Trainer Kenston Henderson, Sr. was Awarded by ICN Special Envoy Dr. Ruben West After an Impactful Event held in Nairobi, Kenya

A single purpose-driven entrepreneur has the potential to change the world. Imagine what a community of them can do. ” — Dr. Astell Collins

The Live Your BEST Life Nairobi Tour that took place in Nairobi, Kenya, on the 20th of November 2021, saw several delegates from the U.S. receive this prestigious award named after Dr. Astell Collins of Guyana. Among the awardees was Kenston Henderson, Sr., who was honored for his inspirational and professional facilitation and his work as a development trainer.Kenston tags himself as "The Game Changer," "The Bias Disrupter," and "The Winning Conversations Enthusiast,"; a tag that inspires him to keep the conversation going. He strives to give clients the maximum return on their investment by bringing out the very best in them.Kenston Henderson, Sr. is the founder and C.E.O. of Live with Lyfe, L.L.C., a training, and development company, a Best Selling Author, TEDx Signature Speaker, certified John Maxwell Leadership Speaker and Trainer, and a certified Youth Mental Health First Aid U.S.A. facilitator.He has over 20 years of experience inspiring and equipping leaders. Kenston's mission is to ignite, inspire, and empower people to be resilient by establishing a greater connection and leading themselves effectively. As part of his experience, he has delivered hundreds of presentations to thousands of adults and youth in over 30 different states within the USA. The most remarkable moment that he has experienced was during the pandemic when his impact was extended virtually internationally in areas in Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. Most outstandingly, Kenston is also an accomplished musician with two instrumental albums released under his name. These are Breath (2016) and Oasis (2018).In 2018, he authored several books, including "Parenting Like a Boss: Intentionally Committed," listed on Amazon's Best Seller list. He is also the author of Winning Conversations: How to Communicate Successfully and Courageously About Race. Kenston loves speaking and inspiring youth and adults. His ongoing commitments and goals are to be the best husband to his amazing wife and the best father in the world to his incredible son.“As an inspirational speaker and professional development trainer, I've grown to accept two things: (1) when you are keen on making an impact, receiving recognition can be a byproduct. (2) It's okay to allow yourself to be celebrated.” - Kenston Henderson, Sr.The Dr. Astell Collins Generation Leader AwardDr. Astell Collins is Guyana's distinguished youth, Ambassador. He is also the UN Goodwill Ambassador and Global Representative for the Golden Rule International and Interfaith Peace-Building for the Caribbean States and its Territories.Dr. Collins is the C.E.O. of (Better Defined One) BD1 Leadership and was the youngest Chairman of the Board of Directors for Habitat for Humanity Guyana. He has a mission to elevate mindsets and empower individuals for sustainable socio-economic upliftment.Dr. Astell accomplishes this through education, innovation, and collaboration with individuals and partner organizations. He is also the Youth Advisor for PANCAP Coordinating Unit (CARICOM) and was appointed as the Special Envoy Representative to the Government of Guyana on behalf of the United States Global Leadership Council.Dr. Collins is an exceptional thought leader and leadership strategist who has facilitated over 1000 seminars and speaking engagements nationally and internationally. He is the recipient of several prestigious awards, including the South Africa "IKUSASA-Special Recognition Award," the United Nations "Golden Rule International Award," and the U.S.A. "International Champions of His Community Award."Dr. Astell was included within an elite group of world leaders as he was awarded the "Global Leadership Award" at Capitol Hill, Washington DC. Additionally, he received the World Civility Award and was appointed as a Civility Ambassador.Mr. Henderson was nominated and presented with the Dr. Astell Collins Generation Leader Award by iChange NationsTM Special Envoy, Dr. Ruben West.Dr. West was appointed Special Envoy for iChange NationsTM by the organization's President and Founder Dr. Clyde Rivers. Dr. West carries out his global mandate by identifying deserving individuals and submitting them to the organization for award consideration. iChange NationsTM is a Culture of Honor System; the organization is committed to bringing back the lost art of honor by building a Culture of Honor that recognizes individuals worldwide who have exemplified extraordinary humanitarian efforts to change nations effectively.According to ICN founder Dr. Clyde Rivers, ICN honors people and organizations that believe every life is valuable and is created to contribute to the world. ICN is the largest "building cultures of honor" network globally."Every life is valuable and is created to bring a contribution to the world."- Dr. Clyde Rivers.Other awards and accomplishments by Kenston Henderson, Sr. includes• TEDx Signature Speaker-2019• Diversity in Business Award Honoree-2019• City of Columbus-Citywide Training & Development• Black Belt Speakers Sharing My Voice Award-2018• J.M.T. Certified Speaker, Trainer, and Coach-2016• Youth Mental Health First Aid U.S.A. CertificationKenston Henderson, Sr. is now in the company of several world leaders that have been awarded by the iChange NationsTM organization. Those leaders include:President Yoweri Museveni, of Uganda:Honored for his great leadership in establishing and maintaining peace in his country.First Lady, Janet Museveni, of Uganda:Honored for the AIDS awareness policy ABC (Abstinence, Birth Control, and Contraception) anever-present battle for the health of their people.Vice President of Kenya, Kalonzo Musyoka:Honored for his efforts in the peace making process for Kenya, Sudan and Burundi.President Pierre Nkurunziza, of Republic of Burundi:Honored for his efforts to bring peace to a 12-year civil war between the two major tribes in his country. As well as First Lady Denise Nkurunziza, Republic of Burundi Honored for her efforts to bring a better life to the people of her country.Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, of Nigeria:Honored for the Anticorruption policies he implemented in Nigeria.First Lady Maria de Luz Guebuza, of Republic of Mozambique:Honored for her humanitarian efforts for the youth and women of her country as well asbringing AIDS awareness programs.Former President Wolde Giorgis, of Ethiopia:Honored for his efforts to build a better environment in his country.Dr. Vanda Pignato – Former 1st Lady of El Salvador:Honored for her tireless efforts in protecting for women’s rights in the Republic of El Salvador.Dr. Kenneth David Kaunda – Former President of Zambia:Honored for his life’s work to establish peace in Zambia and on the continent of Africa.

