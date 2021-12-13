Convergia Expands North American Distribution Agreement with TD SYNNEX in US
Our growing association with TD SYNNEX offers great benefits to channel partners, resellers and MSPs across the Pan-American region.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Convergia, the Pan-American value-added Connectivity Distributor of wireless, wireline, cloud, voice and IoT solutions, announces the expansion of its North American distribution agreement with TD SYNNEX Corporation.
Connectivity by Convergia (CxC) solutions are now available to the TD SYNNEX reseller community in the US through the TD SYNNEX Stellr Mobility Program, a one-of-a-kind digital transformation ecosystem providing end-to-end solutions involving everything from hardware to connectivity. Stellr seamlessly implements emerging technologies to solve real business problems by eliminating barriers between hardware and connectivity to develop comprehensive solutions that address the convergence of cloud, mobility and IoT.
“Mobility, both 4G and 5G, along with IoT and Cloud are the fastest-growing sectors of the Information Technology world,” said TJ Trojan, senior vice president, North America UCC and Connectivity Product Management and U.S. Collaboration Sales. “Convergia provides world-class connectivity solutions and services that will expand the offerings of TD SYNNEX in North American markets and greatly assist TD SYNNEX partners in their ability to meet their clients’ needs.”
Convergia recognizes the importance of offering full-service managed connectivity solutions, instead of a bag of parts. Convergia has the unique capability of offering high-speed wireline fiber backbone throughout Pan-America with last mile, local loop connectivity to any enterprise along with an aggregation of wireless cellular providers for high-speed primary or backup network to low speed IoT Connectivity. With Connectivity by Convergia (CxC), you can easily add Convergia’s growing full-service managed solutions list of SD-WAN, voice, data, and IoT Solutions.
Mutlek Amrov, Convergia Channel Manager states: “Our growing association with TD SYNNEX offers great benefits to channel partners, resellers and MSPs across the Pan-American region. All our Connectivity Wireline, Wireless Voice and IoT solutions are accessible through TD SYNNEX, with extended access to our sales support, engineers, and solution architects. Convergia and TD SYNNEX share the same values and principles across the Channel Partner Market, and we are proud of this valuable partnership.”
About TD SYNNEX Corporation
TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We’re an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX’s 22,000 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 1,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.
About Convergia
Convergia is a Pan-American value-added distributor of connectivity solutions, delivered through channel partners. Convergia connectivity foundation is a flexible high-speed network through Canada, the U.S., Mexico, and the rest of LATAM with last-mile wireline and wireless cellular connectivity for voice, cloud, and IoT connectivity solutions. Convergia is a member of Future Electronics global multi-billion-dollar group with more than 20 years of experience offering fully managed and monitored telecom voice, cloud, and IoT solutions to a wide variety of channel partners that benefit from Convergia’s high-quality delivery, service, and 24/7/365 support by people for people.
