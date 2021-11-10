Convergia announces partnership with ngena
Convergia partners with ngena to offer secure, global, managed as a service, Cisco Viptela and Cisco Meraki based SD-WAN
The CxC Hybrid SD-WAN products that we have launched with ngena provide our market with the most efficient Cisco-based SD-WAN connectivity portfolio to deploy and manage as possible.”MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Convergia, the Pan-American Value-added Distributor and ngena, the ‘one touch’ managed as a service SD-WAN connectivity company, announced that they entered a Partnership to offer integrated, fully automated, highly flexible, and easy to use Cisco-based SD-WAN service along with flexible wireline and wireless connectivity to any location in the world. Convergia and ngena together provide the most automated deployment and management of Cisco Viptela and Meraki hybrid SDWAN solutions to the market.
Alejandro Bitar, Co-Founder & Executive President states “The CxC Hybrid SD-WAN products that we have launched with ngena provides our market with the most efficient Cisco-based SD-WAN connectivity portfolio to deploy and manage as possible. Convergia is proud to sign this agreement with ngena, a company with which we share our fundamental values.“
ngena, built on Cisco SD-WAN, uses state-of-the-art cloud and virtualization technologies to offer pre-built configuration for fast and secure deployment using its SD-WAN Platform as a Service. ngena adds a comprehensive and personalized analytics service, shown in a platform that constantly measures and analyzes the improvement in the performance of their networks. Channel Partner and customers can now easily estimate the ROI resulting from the Convergia and ngena connectivity solutions.
“Multi-cloud era and mobile workers demand networks to evolve in smart and secure ways based on SASE. ngena meets this demand by combining the best SD-WAN solutions in a SASE framework delivered ‘as a service.’ Convergia offers connectivity along with the full suite of managed services to their Channel Partners and customers based on the expertise and footprint that they have throughout Pan-America. We are enthused in this Commercial Partnership,” states Stephen Bates, ngena Head of Global Sales.
“ngena made a major investment in the ‘one touch’ SD-WAN connectivity as a service-based approach to the market. Our success in the market requires partners like Convergia to offer the fundamental wireline and wireless connectivity along with the full managed connectivity services to channel partners and respective customers. We are enthused in this Commercial Partnership with Convergia.”
ABOUT Convergia
Convergia is a Pan-American value-added distributor of connectivity solutions, delivered through Channel Partners. Convergia connectivity foundation is a flexible high-speed network through Canada, the U.S., Mexico, and the rest of LATAM with last-mile wireline and cellular wireless connectivity with added voice, cloud, and IoT connectivity solutions. Convergia is a member of Future Electronics global multi-billion-dollar group with more than 20 years of experience offering telecom voice, cloud, and IoT solutions to a wide variety of channel partners and customers that benefit from Convergia’s high-quality delivery, service, and 24/7/365 support by people for people. For more information, please visit: https://www.convergia.io
ABOUT ngena
ngena is the only global end-to-end orchestrated SD-WAN as a Service company and the first to offer pre-built Cisco Viptela and Meraki configurations for fast and secure deployment using its SD-WAN Connectivity Platform as a Service. ngena’s solution utilizes cutting-edge technology that helps clients provide comprehensive, fully automated, and easy-to-use cloud services worldwide.
ngena is headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany with business operations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. To learn more, please visit ngena.net/sd-wan/.
