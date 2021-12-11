New Mexico State Senator Linda M. Lopez Introduces Senate Map Proposal

December 10, 2021

SANTA FE – Today, at the Special Session of the New Mexico Legislature focused on redistricting, a map proposing new boundaries for the state’s three congressional districts passed the Senate on a vote of 25-15. The bill is sponsored by Senator Joseph Cervantes (D – Las Cruces), Rep. Georgene Louis (D- Albuquerque and of the Acoma Pueblo), and Senator Daniel Ivey-Soto (D – Albuquerque).

Senator Cervantes issued the following statement on the passage of SB1:

“Ten years ago the New Mexico legislature was unable to reach an agreement on our congressional district maps and we ended up letting the courts draw them for us. Today we’ve taken an important step toward putting that responsibility back where it belongs – with the legislature.

This congressional map is unique in that it includes both significant urban and rural populations within each of our three congressional districts. Having our entire congressional delegation represent both urban and rural constituencies and communities will assure advocacy on behalf of every New Mexican from our entire delegation. This is a great opportunity for us to focus on creating unified priorities rather than exacerbating our divisions and differences.

We owe great thanks to the Citizen Redistricting Committee for everything they did to get us to this point. Through the CRC’s efforts, thousands of New Mexicans took part in this process and expressed their ideas, views and opinions. Senate Bill 1 is built upon one of the CRC maps, and we would not be where we are today without that work.

Our diversity has always been our strength. Let’s have our congressional delegation, and districts they represent, reflect that diversity. This is a map every New Mexico can be proud of.”

The measure now goes to the House of Representatives for consideration.

SJC/SB1 can be found on the New Mexico Legislative web site at https://www.nmlegis.gov/Redistricting2021/Maps_And_Data?ID202=221711.1

