Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Four to the Board of Podiatric Medicine

Tallahassee, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Mark Block, Donald Popper, Soorena Sadri and Robert Morris to the Board of Podiatric Medicine.

Mark Block

Block, of Boca Raton, is a Physician in private practice. He is a Past President of the Florida Podiatric Medical Association and is Chair Emeritus of the American Podiatric Medical Association’s Health Policy Committee. Block earned his bachelor’s degree from Queen’s College and doctor of podiatric medicine from the New York College of Podiatric Medicine.

Donald Popper

Popper, of West Palm Beach, is a Podiatrist at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in West Palm Beach. He is a Past President of the Florida Podiatric Medical Association and is board-certified by the American Board of Foot Surgery and the American Board of Podiatric Medicine. Popper earned his bachelor’s degree from Tufts University and doctor of podiatric medicine from the Dr. W.M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine.

Soorena Sadri

Sadri, of Estero, is a Podiatrist at Associates in Medicine and Surgery of Fort Myers. He is a former Chief Resident in Podiatric Surgery at the Drexel University School of Medicine and is an American College of Foot and Ankle Orthopedics and Medicine Fellow. Sadri earned his bachelor’s degree in natural resources management from the University of Maryland and his doctor of podiatric medicine from the New York College of Podiatric Medicine.

Robert Morris

Morris, of Tallahassee, is a former Assistant Professor of Military Science at Florida State University and a former School Services Specialist and Financial Analyst at the Florida Department of Education. He served 24 years in the United States Army and received an honorable discharge. Morris is a Life Member of the West Point Society of Tallahassee and the Military Officers Association of America. He earned his bachelor’s degree from the United States Military Academy and master of business administration and PhD in educational administration from Florida State University.

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

###