Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints David Rouse to the Board of Optometry

Tallahassee, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of David Rouse to the Board of Optometry.

David Rouse

Rouse, of Cooper City, is a Licensed Optometrist and Owner of Rouse Family Eye Care. The 2015 Florida Optometrist of the Year, he is a Past President of the Florida Optometric Association and serves as the Florida representative on the Southern Council of Optometrists. Rouse earned his bachelor’s degree in visual science and doctorate of optometry from the Illinois College of Optometry.

This appointment is subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

