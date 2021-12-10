Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Daniel Cage to the Florida Cybersecurity Advisory Council

Tallahassee, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Daniel Cage to the Florida Cybersecurity Advisory Council.

Daniel Cage

Cage is the Chief Executive Officer of SpeedChain and Managing Partner of The Cage Group. Previously, he was Chief Executive Officer of Linq3 Payments Technology. Cage holds multiple patents and is a member of the Cyber Council for the American Transaction Processors Coalition. He earned his bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Southern California.

