Submit Release
News Search

There were 543 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 182,976 in the last 365 days.

Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Daniel Cage to the Florida Cybersecurity Advisory Council

Tallahassee, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Daniel Cage to the Florida Cybersecurity Advisory Council.

Daniel Cage

Cage is the Chief Executive Officer of SpeedChain and Managing Partner of The Cage Group. Previously, he was Chief Executive Officer of Linq3 Payments Technology. Cage holds multiple patents and is a member of the Cyber Council for the American Transaction Processors Coalition. He earned his bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Southern California.

###

You just read:

Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Daniel Cage to the Florida Cybersecurity Advisory Council

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.