WBC Board Approves Three BRC Projects at Dec. 9 Meeting

The Wyoming Business Council (WBC) Board of Directors recommended three Business Ready Community (BRC) grant and loan funding requests during its regular quarterly meeting on Dec. 9. The board did not approve one BRC project brought before them at the virtual meeting.

The board also heard updates on WBC foundational projects and the team's efforts on Governor Gordon's Drive and Thrive Strike Team, Challenge Loan reports, as well as updates from the various Business Council teams.

A meeting recording is available on the WBC's YouTube channel. The board’s next quarterly meeting is tentatively scheduled for the week of Feb. 21, 2022, in Cheyenne. More details will be available soon.

BRC projects considered at the Dec. 9 board meeting

Managed Data Center Cost Reduction Project

The City of Cheyenne requested a $2.25 million BRC Managed Data Center Cost Reduction grant to assist Microsoft in expanding their Cheyenne presence with a new data center that will store and process data, create a platform for economic growth, spur job creation, and help develop the technical ecosystem that exists in Laramie County. The company projects $50 million in new taxable capital investment and almost $4.5 million in proposed new employee wages in the first five years. They have already purchased a 260-acre parcel of land in the Bison Business Park and anticipate construction to be complete and operations to commence by the end of 2022 or early 2023. The board unanimously approved this request. Community Readiness Application The Town of Shoshoni requested a $1,583,419 Community Readiness grant to extend sewer infrastructure from Maple Street westward toward the Wyoming Mushrooms farm. This infrastructure will develop an eight-inch sewer main and allow for the readiness of 273 acres of land. The land and increased sewer capacity will be utilized to expand their business operations, create employee housing and create 20 to 30 new jobs. The board unanimously approved this request. Planning Grant Application The Town of Shoshoni also requested a $25,000 BRC Planning grant to select a consulting firm to investigate the feasibility of a full-service hotel in Shoshoni. This need was identified in Shoshoni’s 2021 Town Master Plan. The board unanimously approved this request. Community Project Application The Town of Jackson requested a $52,926 Community Project grant to install 15 ski lift chairs, previously used at Snow King Resort, in various locations along North and South Cache Street to connect the Jackson Town Square to the historic Snow King Resort. The board voted to approve staff recommendations against funding this application. For more information about these project applications or the Business Ready Community grant and loan program, please contact Noelle Reed, WBC Community Development Manager, at noelle.reed@wyo.gov. ABOUT THE BUSINESS READY COMMUNITY GRANT AND LOAN PROGRAM The Wyoming Business Council administers the Business Ready Community (BRC) grant and loan program, which provides financing for publicly owned infrastructure that serves the needs of businesses and promotes economic development within Wyoming communities. Council staff thoroughly review and vet each application, conduct in-person or virtual site visits, and present to a board subcommittee prior to making final recommendations to the full board. The Business Council board is required by statute to forward BRC grant and loan recommendations to the State Loan and Investment Board (SLIB) for final approval. The SLIB is comprised of the five statewide elected officials: the governor, secretary of state, state auditor, state treasurer, and state superintendent of public instruction. SLIB will make final decisions on the above four BRC project requests at its 8 a.m. meeting on Thursday, Feb.3, 2022.

In-State Companies , Community , Business