Gov. Cooper Issues Proclamation to Honor Recovered Korean War Soldier Returned to North Carolina

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Date: Friday, December 10, 2021

Contact: Jessica Coscia, 919-202-0708, press@milvets.nc.gov

Governor Cooper Issues Proclamation to Honor Recovered Korean War Soldier Returned to North Carolina

U.S. Army Corporal Leon Eugene Clevenger to Lie in Honor in Durham, North Carolina

RALEIGH: On Saturday, December 11, U.S. Army Cpl. Leon E. Clevenger will lie in honor at Oak Grove Memorial Gardens in Durham, N.C.

On Saturday, North Carolina Department of Military and Veterans Affairs Assistant Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Terry Westbrook, will present Cpl. Clevenger’s family with the “U.S. Army Corporal Leon E. Clevenger Day” proclamation, signed by Governor Roy Cooper.

“After more than 70 years, Corporal Leon E. Clevenger will be returned home to his loved ones in Durham. He made the ultimate sacrifice to protect our democracy, and we are forever grateful," said Governor Roy Cooper.

As we continue to honor the life of former U.S. Senator Bob Dole, on Saturday, December 11 we also pause to remember U.S. Army Corporal Leon Eugene Clevenger and all those who have fought for our country overseas and never returned home. Cpl. Clevenger was born in Lonoke, Arkansas but later relocated to Durham, North Carolina where he enlisted in the U.S. Army at the age of 21.

Clevenger was born in Lonoke, Arkansas on February 22, 1929, to parents Violet McFadden Clevenger and William Clevenger before moving to Durham as a young adult. Cpl. Clevenger served in the United States Army during World War II and was assigned to Company K, 3rd Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 24th Infantrfy Division and was reported missing in action on July 11, 1950, while his unit was being overrun by the North Korean People’s Army near the present-day location of Sejong City, South Korea.

"U.S. Army Corporal Clevenger served our country with honor and dignity," said NCDMVA Secretary Walter Gaskin. "After so many years of uncertainty, the return of Corporal Clevenger’s remains will help to provide some closure to his family. Let us pause to honor his life and to demonstrate our state's appreciation to finally have him home."

A Military Honor Guard from Fort Bragg received Cpl. Clevenger’s remains at Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Tuesday, December 7. Funeral service and burial with full military honors for CPL Clevenger will be held on Saturday, December 11 at the Oak Grove Memorial Gardens, located at 3712 Cheek Road, Durham, NC.

###