Mayor Bowser and DC Health Urge Eligible 16- and 17-Year-Olds to Get a Booster Shot

(Washington, DC) – Today, following approval from the Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Mayor Muriel Bowser and DC Health, led by Dr. LaQuandra Nesbitt, urged 16- and 17-year-olds who received the Pfizer vaccine before June 9, 2021 to get a booster shot. The booster shot will become available to eligible 16- and 17-year-olds starting today, Thursday, December 9, at all District-operated library walk-up sites, pop-up sites, and pediatric clinics listed on vaccinate.dc.gov.

Currently, Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine is the only vaccine approved for people younger than 18. All 16- and 17-year-olds who get a booster shot will receive the Pfizer vaccine. The Pfizer booster shot for 16- and 17-year-olds is for individuals who received the vaccine more than six months ago.

Washington, DC has plenty of vaccine available. All people eligible to get vaccinated and/or get their booster shot should do so as soon as possible.

Individuals who want to schedule a free at-home vaccination can do so by calling 1-855-363-0333. All people 5 and older are eligible to get vaccinated.