Flag Alert: Honoring NC Korean War Veteran Corporal Leon E. Clevenger

As we continue to honor the life of former U.S. Senator Bob Dole, on Saturday, December 11 we also pause to remember U.S. Army Corporal Leon Eugene Clevenger and all those who have fought for our country overseas and never returned home. Cpl. Clevenger was born in Lonoke, Arkansas but later relocated to Durham, North Carolina where he enlisted in the U.S. Army at the age of 21.

He heroically served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was assigned to Company K, 3rd Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 24th Infantry Division. Cpl. Clevenger died while in combat operations against the North Korean People’s Army in 1950.

After more than half a century, he will be returned home to family providing much needed closure to his loved ones. He will lie in honor at the Oak Grove Memorial Gardens, in Durham, NC on December 11, 2021 to be honored by all North Carolinians and as expression of our state’s highest gratitude and respects.

Statement from Governor Roy Cooper: “After more than 70 years, Corporal Leon E. Clevenger will be returned home to his loved ones in Durham. He made the ultimate sacrifice to protect our democracy, and we are forever grateful."

