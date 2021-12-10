Traffic Switch Planned for Route 22 Bridge Project at Route 34 in Perry County

Route 34 will be detoured while EB Route 22 bridge is demolished

Harrisburg, PA – A contractor is expected to implement a long-term traffic switch at a project to replace the eastbound and westbound Route 22 bridges spanning Route 34 in Howe Township, Perry County.

On Tuesday, December 14, one lane of traffic from eastbound Route 22 will use a crossover to shift to the westbound side of the highway to cross the westbound bridge, then return to the eastbound lanes via another crossover.

All lanes on the eastbound side of Route 22 will then be closed so the existing eastbound bridge can be demolished, and a new bridge can be built.

This pattern of two lanes of westbound traffic and one lane of eastbound traffic running on the westbound bridge will remain in place until September 2022.

Demolition of the eastbound bridge will begin Tuesday night and continue through Thursday night and possibly Friday night. Work hours will be from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM nightly.

Route 34 will be detoured during work hours. Northbound Route 34 will take eastbound Route 22 to the Watts Exit, then return on westbound Route 22 to Route 34. Southbound Route 34 will take westbound Route 22 to the Millerstown/Route 17 Exit, then return on eastbound Route 22 to Route 34.

Route 34 will be open to unrestricted traffic during non-work hours.

Once the eastbound bridge is completed, the long-term traffic pattern will be reversed so the westbound bridge can be replaced. Both lanes of traffic will be shifted to the right on eastbound Route 22 and a single lane of westbound Route 22 will shift to the eastbound side of the highway.

This pattern will remain in place until the project is completed in September of 2023.

Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc., of State College, PA, is the prime contractor on this $11,196,822 project.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at District 8

Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 8 Results . Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson 717-418-5018

###