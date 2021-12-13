NETSTOCK Appoints Ara Ohanian as CEO
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NETSTOCK, a leading provider of inventory planning and optimization software for small and mid-sized enterprises, today announced the appointment of Ara Ohanian as Chief Executive Officer. He will succeed Tony Sinton, Founder & CEO.
Ohanian is a seasoned leader with a solid track record of growing global SaaS businesses. He brings entrepreneurial energy and scaling expertise to NESTOCK. Prior to joining NETSTOCK, Ohanian led Systech International’s merger into Dover (NYSE:DOV). Earlier, as Senior Vice President and General Manager at Infor, he led Infor’s global statutory compliance cloud business enabling Infor Cloud Suite ERPs. Ohanian also served as an Operating Partner at Dubilier & Co.
“With our best-in-class inventory optimization and demand planning solutions, NETSTOCK empowers businesses to minimize stock-outs, accelerate order flow and unlock operating cash,” said Ara Ohanian, NETSTOCK CEO. “With supply chain disruption top-of-mind, NETSTOCK brings critical visibility and insight to transition from “just-in-time” to “just-in-case” inventory management.”
“Ara shares our customer-first culture and commitment to diversity in the workplace. I am delighted to hand over the reins to a caring leader with supply chain and SaaS experience, to take NETSTOCK to its next phase of growth,” said Tony Sinton, Founder and board director of NETSTOCK. “I will remain on the Board and provide Ara with the support needed to ensure our continued success. I look forward to leveraging my new role to further innovate the NETSTOCK platform with AI capabilities.”
Ohanian’s appointment as CEO comes on the heels of NETSTOCK’s acquisition of Demand Works, a leader in inventory demand planning and forecasting for mid-sized manufacturers and distributors. In the summer of 2021, NETSTOCK announced the acquisition of NETSTOCK Europe to accelerate growth in Germany. These acquisitions position the combined entity to uniquely offer an unparalleled inventory optimization platform to customers globally.
“Ara’s background as an entrepreneur experienced in scaling software businesses and
building strong teams makes him the ideal candidate for NETSTOCK,” said Hilary Fleischer, Partner at Strattam Capital and board director of NETSTOCK. “I also want to thank Tony Sinton for his instrumental role in building a world leader in inventory optimization for small and mid-sized businesses.”
About NETSTOCK
NETSTOCK was founded in 2009, with the vision of delivering cloud-based inventory optimization solutions to small and medium-sized businesses around the world. The founders of NETSTOCK, Tony Sinton, Barry Kukkuk, Craig de Kock, and Andy Hiscox, have collectively been leading the development of inventory optimization solutions since the late 1980s. Today, NETSTOCK is a leading inventory optimization platform serving over 1,800 customers around the globe, managing over 100 million products with a combined inventory holding of $20 billion.
In 2020, Strattam Capital completed a majority growth investment in NETSTOCK to accelerate growth in North America and other key markets.
About Strattam
Strattam Capital invests in founder-led independent B2B software and technology companies across North America. We believe in aligning with founders and CEOs before signing, via our Five-Point Plan process to allow execution with purpose, excitement, and efficiency. Headquartered in Austin, TX, we connect companies with the people, process and scale needed to reach their potential.
