VADOC Extends Holiday Visitation

Agency News

December 10, 2021

The Virginia Department of Corrections is extending visitation over the holiday season. The Department has added additional visitation days to allow inmates to celebrate the holidays with their loved ones.

Visitors must still have an approved application on file and be on the inmate’s Visiting List. Once the visitor receives approval, they can create an account in the Visitation Scheduler to request to visit. Both the inmate and visitor are limited to one visitation per week.

Once approved, the visitor may schedule a Face-to-Face visit on one of the following dates listed below.

  • Friday, December 24 - Contact Visitation (additional visiting day)
  • Saturday, December 25 - Contact Visitation (Christmas/normal schedule)
  • Sunday, December 26 - Contact Visitation (normal schedule)
  • Friday, December 31, 2021 - Contact Visitation (additional visiting day)
  • Saturday, January 1, 2022 - Contact Visitation (New Year's/normal schedule)
  • Sunday, January 2, 2022 - Contact Visitation (normal schedule)

More information on how to apply and schedule a visit can be found on our Visitation page.

