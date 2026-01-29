VADOC Director Shifts Agency’s Office of Law Enforcement Services Under His Immediate...

Agency News

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA — Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) Director Joseph Walters today announced a realignment of the agency’s Office of Law Enforcement Services (OLES), which will now report directly to the Director to strengthen accountability and professional responsibility across the Department.

The realignment of the OLES enhances the unit's capability to fully investigate all incidents, inmate deaths, and allegations of misconduct reported by staff across the agency or members of the general public.

Created in 2024, OLES is composed of sworn Special Agents and analytical staff assigned across the Commonwealth and works closely with the Office of the State Inspector General. Members of the public are encouraged to contact OLES to report concerns related to alleged illegal or inappropriate activity at VADOC facilities.

“Our agency’s top priority continues to be the safety of our corrections team members and the populations we serve,” said Director Walters. “To do this, we must maintain safe and secure environments at all VADOC locations—especially our correctional facilities.”

VADOC’s Office of Law Enforcement Services can be contacted by calling 540-830-9280.